Darren Sproles: Working out with Brees
Sproles was recently seen catching passes from Drew Brees, Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media reports.
The pair was working with San Diego-based strength and conditioning coach Todd Durkin alongside other NFL athletes such as Chase Daniel and Donnel Pumphrey. While it's clear Sproles is taking his time with his decision to sign a contract, his willingness to participate in workouts at least reflects some level of desire to continue playing. New Orleans doesn't have much cap space, but a reunion with Brees isn't entirely out of the picture given the underwhelming depth behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.
