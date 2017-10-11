Darreus Rogers: Signed to Chicago practice squad
Rodgers signed with the Bears' practice squad Wednesday.
Rogers, an undrafted receiver out of USC, amassed 56 receptions for 696 yards and four scores during his final collegiate campaign. With the Bears' receiving corps in a state of disarray, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him get promoted before season's end.
