Hall signed with the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh made stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Green Bay during the offseason but didn't stick anywhere. The Steelers are in a bind in the backfield, as James Conner hurt his shoulder and Benny Snell injured his knee in Week 8 while Jaylen Samuels is coming off his own knee issue. That leaves Trey Edmunds as the only fully healthy back, so they may lift Hall to the active roster in the event any of the wounded are unable to play Sunday against the Colts.

