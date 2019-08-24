Darrin Hall: Let go Saturday
Hall was released by the Packers on Saturday.
Hall had performed well throughout the preseason, leading the team in rushing in Week 2, but was completely phased out of the offense this week in favor of Tra Carson and Dexter Williams. Hall's collegiate acumen will likely afford himself another chance on an NFL roster, even if it's just the practice squad.
