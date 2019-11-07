The Steelers signed Hall to the practice squad Thursday.

Hall was released from Pittsburgh's practice squad Tuesday, and he now rejoins the unit following the release of Sutton Smith. With James Conner (shoulder), Benny Snell (knee) and Trey Edmunds (ribs) all nursing injuries, Hall is a candidate to be lifted to the active roster as an emergency option.

