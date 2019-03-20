Darrin Hall: Tests well at pro day
Hall was unofficially clocked between 4.4 and 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash Wednesday at Pittsburgh's pro day, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Snubbed from this winter's NFL Scouting Combine, Hall (5-foot-11, 217 pounds) finally got a chance to flash his speed and it seems that the 22-year-old would've been a top-10 performer at his position had he received an invite -- only eight running backs at the combine landed in the 4.4s. Hall also put up 27 reps on the bench press, which would've tied for second. It'll be interesting to see exactly where he lands on draft day since Hall at least seems to be in the Day 3 discussion at this point. In 14 games at Pitt last season, he racked up 1,144 rushing and 10 scores at a pace of 7.5 yards per carry, the seventh-most efficient rate in the country.
