Darrin Hall: Waived by Cleveland

Hall was waived by the Browns on Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hall was signed by Cleveland on Sunday as an undrafted free-agent, but his time with the Browns was short-lived as he's already been released. At one point considered a potential late-round pick, he'll now use his new-found freedom to seek out the best chance to make an NFL roster elsewhere.

