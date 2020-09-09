site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Darrius Shepherd: Joins practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
10:30 pm ET 1 min read
The Packers signed
Shepherd to the practice squad Sunday.
Although he failed to make the initial 53-man roster, Shepherd will remain in Green Bay as one of 14 practice squad members. The Packers decided to carry only five wideouts on the roster, so Shepherd could get an opportunity should any injuries arise.
