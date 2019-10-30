Darrius Shepherd: Lands with practice squad
Shepherd cleared waivers and signed with the Packers' practice squad, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Shepherd's struggles on punt return are well-documented, as he finished with negative-9 yards, muffed a punt in Week 6 and allowed the ball to bounce to the two-yard line in Week 8. That was enough to cut him and bring back Tremon Smith. The Packers had a lot of faith in Shepherd coming out of training camp as an undrafted rookie, so they hope he can develop into a more-dependable asset at some point.
