Shepherd was released by the Packers on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With Allen Lazard (core) now healthy, Shepherd simply did not have an opportunity to do much from an offensive perspective, reinforced by the two snaps he played in Sunday's game against the Bears. The fact Shepherd was also dreadful as a special teams player certainly didn't help, as the 25-year-old only averaged 20.6 yards per kick return across 11 attempts, also coughing up a critical factor in a pivotal loss to the Colts two weeks ago. It's possible the depth wideout could return to the team's practice squad should he pass through waivers.