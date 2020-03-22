Darryl Roberts: Cut by Jets
Roberts was released by the Jets on Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Roberts started 10 games in 2019 and had a career high 63 tackles (58 solo), but the team opted to cut him with no guaranteed money remaining on his deal. The 29-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets but appears headed elsewhere in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.