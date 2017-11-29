Tapp was released by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tapp will see his tenure with the Bucs end after five weeks with the squad. He only played during the previous three weeks and tallied two tackles during that span. He was let go in order to make room for rookie defensive end Pat O'Connor, as the team appears to be looking toward the future.

