Darryl Tapp: Cut by Bucs
Tapp was released by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tapp will see his tenure with the Bucs end after five weeks with the squad. He only played during the previous three weeks and tallied two tackles during that span. He was let go in order to make room for rookie defensive end Pat O'Connor, as the team appears to be looking toward the future.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...