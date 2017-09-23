Darryl Tapp: Cut by Saints
Tapp was released by the Saints on Saturday, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.
Tapp signed with New Orleans just three days ago so the dismissal is a bit perplexing. The initial thought here is that Tapp might find his way back onto the roster following Sunday's contest. Tapp was released to help reinforce a thin secondary.
