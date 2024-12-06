Evans is a candidate to be elevated from Chicago's practice squad prior to Sunday's game against the 49ers, as D'Andre Swift (quad) is listed as questionable while Roschon Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out.

The Bears also have Travis Homer on the roster, but Homer has been deployed mostly in a pass catching capacity throughout his career, so Evans could see some run on early downs, especially if Swift is limited or unavailable. Swift was a limited participant in practice Friday after sitting out both Wednesday and Thursday. Evans dressed for 19 regular-season games spanning 2020-2023, with 11 of those appearances coming with the Bears.