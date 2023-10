Evans terminated his practice squad contract with the Dolphins, making him a free agent, according to the NFL's transaction log.

Evans must not see an opportunity in Miami behind Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and Salvon Ahmed, especially with Jeff Wilson also due back from injured reserve. Evans appeared in six games for the Bears last season, rushing 14 times for 64 yards and catching one pass for 33 yards. He'll look for an opportunity elsewhere.