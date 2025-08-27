Evans (hamstring) was waived by the Bills with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Evans played in just one preseason game for the Bills before suffering a hamstring injury. The 2020 third-round pick has struggled to find a home and stay healthy in the NFL, spending time with the Titans, Bears and Dolphins since entering the league but never playing more than seven regular-season games in a season. Once he's healthy, he'll be able to sign with another team, although a practice squad is his most likely destination.