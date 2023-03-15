Chicago didn't extend Evans a qualifying offer or tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Evans appeared in six games for the Bears in 2022, totaling 14 rushing attempts for 64 yards and securing his lone target for 33 yards. The 2020 third-round pick has previous experience as a kick-return man during his time in Tennessee, which should increase his value as a free agent this summer.