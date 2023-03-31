The Colts are hosting Evans for a tryout Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Evans, a 2020 third-round pick of the Titans, garnered 64 yards on 13 carries with the Bears last season, but became an unrestricted free agent back in March. Indianapolis already has Zack Moss and Deon Jackson present as depth behind Jonathan Taylor (ankle), but Evans' experience in the kick return game could help his chances of earning an opportunity.
