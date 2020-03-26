Play

Buffalo has signed Williams as a free agent, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Williams profiles as a logical signing for the Bills for two reasons: 1) He can play tackle or guard, and the team was looking for that kind of versatility, as it is already set for the five starters. 2) He's yet another former Panther with ties to Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, both of whom started their careers with the Carolina franchise. Expect Williams to provide valuable depth as the Bills continue to beef up their offense around Josh Allen, with the ability to start in a pinch if injuries hit hard.

More News
Our Latest Stories