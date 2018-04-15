Daryl Worley: Let go by Eagles
The Eagles have released Worley.
Worley, who the Eagles had acquired from the Panthers in exchange for wideout Torrey Smith last month, was quickly let go by Philadelphia in the wake of the cornerback's Sunday morning arrest. It remains to be seen if Worley will be subject to any discipline at the hands of the NFL, but Sunday's incident led to the Eagles parting way with the 2016 third-rounder, who logged 64 tackles and two picks for Carolina last season.
More News
-
Eagles' Daryl Worley: Team looking into incident•
-
Eagles' Daryl Worley: On the move•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Earns back playing time•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Picks off Rodgers in victory•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Turns in season-high nine tackles•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Full participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...