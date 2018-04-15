The Eagles have released Worley.

Worley, who the Eagles had acquired from the Panthers in exchange for wideout Torrey Smith last month, was quickly let go by Philadelphia in the wake of the cornerback's Sunday morning arrest. It remains to be seen if Worley will be subject to any discipline at the hands of the NFL, but Sunday's incident led to the Eagles parting way with the 2016 third-rounder, who logged 64 tackles and two picks for Carolina last season.