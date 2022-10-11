site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Daryl Worley: Waived again
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2022
Worley was released by the Ravens Tuesday.
This is Worley's second stint with the Ravens this season and appeared in two of the team's games. The 27-year-old played five snaps on defense, nine on special teams and logged one tackle during his two games. The cornerback will look join another team's practice squad.
