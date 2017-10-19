Datone Jones: Loses job with Lions
Jones was released by the Lions on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jones didn't re-sign with the Packers after the 2016 season, and he then signed on with the Vikings, who waived him with a shoulder injury in September. He stuck with the NFC North, though, and signed with the Lions just over a week ago, but his term in Detroit was short lived. The Bears don't look like they're in the market for a defensive end, so he'll likely stray outside of the division for the first time in his career five-year career.
