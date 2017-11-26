The Cowboys plan to sign Jones to a contract this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones will join his fourth organization of the season after previously getting cut loose by the Vikings, Lions and 49ers. It's expected that the 2013 first-round pick will act as a depth option along the defensive line, likely meaning that he won't be in store for an abundance of snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop