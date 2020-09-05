Fountain was waived by the Colts on Saturday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

The 2018 fifth-rounder never could get healthy enough to compete for a depth role, fracturing his ankle last season when it appeared he could potentially make the team's initial 53-man roster. The Colts did offer Fountain an exclusive rights tender this past offseason so it's obvious they value his services at least somewhat. Don't be surprised to see Fountain return to the Colts' practice squad should he pass through waivers.