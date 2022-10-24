Fountain was granted his release from the chiefs' practice squad Monday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Fountain was elevated from the practice squad in Week 1, but he did not play a snap in this win over the Cardinals. The fifth-year wideout has recorded just two receptions for 23 yards in his career and has not been targeted since his 2020 campaign with Indianapolis. According to Derrick, Fountain has attracted interest from teams in need of a veteran receiver, though he'll likely need to work his way up while with a practice squad elsewhere this season.