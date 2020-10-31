site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Daurice Fountain: Waived by the Colts
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2020
11:27 am ET 1 min read
Fountain was waived by the Colts on Saturday.
Fountain played 49 offensive snaps over the course of Weeks 2 through 4, essentially acting as a depth option at wideout. There's a chance he could return to the team's practice squad if he passes through waivers.
