The Jets are set to release Adams, Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Per Schefter, Adams had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, with the move in line to save the Jets $29.9M in salary cap space. The 32-year-old wideout is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games split between the Raiders (three) and Jets (11), and is now on track to approach NFL free agency as one of the top available options at his position.