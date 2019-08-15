Davante Davis: Waived off injured reserve
The Seahawks waived Davis (undisclosed) of their injured reserve Wednesday, Andy Patton of Seahawks Wire reports.
Davis is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the details of the injury have yet to surface. The Texas product and the team were unable to reach an injury settlement, and Davis is now free to sign with any team.
