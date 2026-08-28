Tight ends have become a popular position for NFL teams to invest in. Should Fantasy managers do the same?

There's room to do so. In 2025, tight ends as a whole caught 231 touchdowns and saw a collective target share of 23.8%. The touchdowns were the most since 2013, and the target share was the highest rate ever recorded.

It's not just teams deciding to use more tight ends, it's an influx of unique athletes who happen to play tight end. A lot of guys who are good at blocking, catching and running have made their way into the league, and some have just scratched the surface. As such, they'll be leaned on accordingly as teams adapt to them.

These Tiers are based on half-PPR, important to note because we offer full-PPR and non-PPR rankings. This should help you have an idea where these players will get taken in your drafts.

Tier 1

Top 25 overall in half-PPR

Brock Bowers TE LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 64 TAR 86 REYDS 680 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.7 Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 126 TAR 169 REYDS 1239 TD 11 FPTS/G 18.6

You shouldn't expect anyone atop the TE tiers other than these two. Huge target potential, huge touchdown potential, huge big-game potential. If there's an edge for Bowers, it's that he's a shade more explosive than McBride and isn't in danger of losing a few targets like McBride. If there's an edge for McBride, it's that he's been outstanding for the past two seasons, something his new coach will obviously gravitate toward, plus he doesn't carry the injury concerns Bowers does. If you're in a full-PPR format, I would take McBride first, especially since either Cardinals receiver really hasn't stepped up in a big way.

If you're picking eighth overall or later, you probably won't think to draft either guy. And if you're between picks five through seven, you might be reaching for either guy in Round 2 in half-PPR formats. If you're between Picks 1 through 4, the goal should be to get the second tight end off the board. That's assuming you're interested in a tight end advantage and are willing to forego the running backs and wide receivers on the board at the time. I wouldn't pass on either tight end if they made it to Round 3, but you may wish to take one in late Round 2, especially if one goes in front of you.

We're hoping for at least 13 half-PPR points per game from these two.

Tier 2

Top 50 overall in half-PPR

Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 58 TAR 82 REYDS 713 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 76 TAR 112 REYDS 817 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.1

The top two tight ends from the 2025 class will be in big demand, especially since they'll come at a mild discount compared to Bowers and McBride. Loveland is clearly ahead of Warren in average draft position since he continues to draw buzz as the Bears' top overall target in the passing game. That's not a place Warren's at since he hurt himself in camp, though he's expected to be ready for the start of the season. Teammate Josh Downs has been banged up too, and Alec Pierce is just now getting back into practice as the calendar turns to September, so there's still optimism for Warren.

But both have a shot to hit or exceed seven targets per game and total at least eight scores. Loveland will be more of a top 36 pick while Warren could fall much closer to 50th.

Both should average around at least 10.5 half-PPR points per game, a definite drop-off from the first two tight ends.

Tier 3

Top 70 overall in half-PPR

Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 32 TAR 44 REYDS 489 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.7 Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 40 TAR 49 REYDS 489 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9

If you want to have a quality tight end but don't want to pay a top 50 pick price, this is the tier for you. Both of these guys carry quality upside to average anywhere from 5.5 to 6.5 targets per game and produce decent touchdown totals.

But they come with question marks. Will LaPorta benefit as much from his new TE-friendly playcaller as we hope, and can he stay healthy? Will Kraft be his old self in September, especially since so much of his game comes after the catch?

If you're locked into drafting a tight end with concerns that could keep their Fantasy stats limited, you might be better off not spending decent draft capital on one of these guys unless they become an unpassable value. That means after Round 6.

You're hoping for nine half-PPR points per game from these players.

Tier 4

Rounds 8-9 in half-PPR

This is a good value tier as any of these tight ends could average at least 9.0 half-PPR points per game, though they all carry more risks than the fellas in Tier 3.

Tier 5

Rounds 9-10 in half-PPR

Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 60 TAR 82 REYDS 591 TD 11 FPTS/G 12.3 Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 76 TAR 108 REYDS 851 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.4 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 39 TAR 49 REYDS 571 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 48 TAR 70 REYDS 422 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.7

Tier 6

Rounds 11+ in half-PPR