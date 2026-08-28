Tight ends have become a popular position for NFL teams to invest in. Should Fantasy managers do the same? 

There's room to do so. In 2025, tight ends as a whole caught 231 touchdowns and saw a collective target share of 23.8%. The touchdowns were the most since 2013, and the target share was the highest rate ever recorded.

It's not just teams deciding to use more tight ends, it's an influx of unique athletes who happen to play tight end. A lot of guys who are good at blocking, catching and running have made their way into the league, and some have just scratched the surface. As such, they'll be leaned on accordingly as teams adapt to them.

These Tiers are based on half-PPR, important to note because we offer full-PPR and non-PPR rankings. This should help you have an idea where these players will get taken in your drafts. 

Tier 1

Top 25 overall in half-PPR

player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
64
TAR
86
REYDS
680
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.7
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Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
126
TAR
169
REYDS
1239
TD
11
FPTS/G
18.6

You shouldn't expect anyone atop the TE tiers other than these two. Huge target potential, huge touchdown potential, huge big-game potential. If there's an edge for Bowers, it's that he's a shade more explosive than McBride and isn't in danger of losing a few targets like McBride. If there's an edge for McBride, it's that he's been outstanding for the past two seasons, something his new coach will obviously gravitate toward, plus he doesn't carry the injury concerns Bowers does. If you're in a full-PPR format, I would take McBride first, especially since either Cardinals receiver really hasn't stepped up in a big way.

If you're picking eighth overall or later, you probably won't think to draft either guy. And if you're between picks five through seven, you might be reaching for either guy in Round 2 in half-PPR formats. If you're between Picks 1 through 4, the goal should be to get the second tight end off the board. That's assuming you're interested in a tight end advantage and are willing to forego the running backs and wide receivers on the board at the time. I wouldn't pass on either tight end if they made it to Round 3, but you may wish to take one in late Round 2, especially if one goes in front of you.

We're hoping for at least 13 half-PPR points per game from these two.

Tier 2

Top 50 overall in half-PPR

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Colston Loveland TE
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
58
TAR
82
REYDS
713
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.3
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Tyler Warren TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
76
TAR
112
REYDS
817
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.1

The top two tight ends from the 2025 class will be in big demand, especially since they'll come at a mild discount compared to Bowers and McBride. Loveland is clearly ahead of Warren in average draft position since he continues to draw buzz as the Bears' top overall target in the passing game. That's not a place Warren's at since he hurt himself in camp, though he's expected to be ready for the start of the season. Teammate Josh Downs has been banged up too, and Alec Pierce is just now getting back into practice as the calendar turns to September, so there's still optimism for Warren. 

But both have a shot to hit or exceed seven targets per game and total at least eight scores. Loveland will be more of a top 36 pick while Warren could fall much closer to 50th. 

Both should average around at least 10.5 half-PPR points per game, a definite drop-off from the first two tight ends.

Tier 3

Top 70 overall in half-PPR

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Tucker Kraft TE
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
32
TAR
44
REYDS
489
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.7
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Sam LaPorta TE
DET Detroit • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
40
TAR
49
REYDS
489
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.9

If you want to have a quality tight end but don't want to pay a top 50 pick price, this is the tier for you. Both of these guys carry quality upside to average anywhere from 5.5 to 6.5 targets per game and produce decent touchdown totals.

But they come with question marks. Will LaPorta benefit as much from his new TE-friendly playcaller as we hope, and can he stay healthy? Will Kraft be his old self in September, especially since so much of his game comes after the catch?

If you're locked into drafting a tight end with concerns that could keep their Fantasy stats limited, you might be better off not spending decent draft capital on one of these guys unless they become an unpassable value. That means after Round 6.

You're hoping for nine half-PPR points per game from these players.

Tier 4

Rounds 8-9 in half-PPR

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Harold Fannin Jr. TE
CLE Cleveland • #44
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
72
TAR
107
REYDS
731
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.7
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Isaiah Likely TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
27
TAR
36
REYDS
307
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.4
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Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
88
TAR
118
REYDS
928
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.4
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George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
57
TAR
69
REYDS
628
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.7

This is a good value tier as any of these tight ends could average at least 9.0 half-PPR points per game, though they all carry more risks than the fellas in Tier 3.

Tier 5

Rounds 9-10 in half-PPR

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Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
60
TAR
82
REYDS
591
TD
11
FPTS/G
12.3
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Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
76
TAR
108
REYDS
851
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.4
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Dalton Kincaid TE
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
39
TAR
49
REYDS
571
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.5
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Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
48
TAR
70
REYDS
422
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.7

Tier 6

Rounds 11+ in half-PPR

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Juwan Johnson TE
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
77
TAR
102
REYDS
889
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.6
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Greg Dulcich TE
MIA Miami • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
26
TAR
33
REYDS
335
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.4
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Terrance Ferguson TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
11
TAR
25
REYDS
231
TD
3
FPTS/G
3.7
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Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
82
TAR
102
REYDS
600
TD
8
FPTS/G
11.1
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Darren Waller TE
CAR Carolina • #35
Age: 33 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
24
TAR
34
REYDS
283
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.9
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AJ Barner TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
52
TAR
68
REYDS
519
TD
7
FPTS/G
8.7
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Dalton Schultz TE
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
82
TAR
106
REYDS
777
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.5
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