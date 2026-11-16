It happens every year. Injuries ravage NFL rosters and leave many with only one or two potential Fantasy starters.

With Week 10 almost in the books, there are as many as EIGHT teams that are leaving Fantasy Football managers high and dry.

There's not a lot of hope from these teams, and more will join them as the season marches on. That forces us as Fantasy managers to revise expectations for anyone on these squads, or anyone who we unearth from the waiver wire.

The studs will be studs, but everyone else? We better be careful.

Our daily Fantasy Football Today podcast includes a must-watch Sunday night livestream every single week as soon as the late afternoon games wrap up. It gives us a chance to immediately break down everything that happened across the NFL and offer our initial projections on how to react. It's the best place to celebrate your wins ... or vent about your losses.

So while there were dozens of notable performances in Week 10, here are the primary winners and losers I brought to the table on our show. As always: I skip the obvious top-tier studs as "winners" and ignore the clear bench reserves when identifying "losers."

Week 10 Fantasy Winners

Saints WR Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson NO • WR TAR 18 REC 15 REC YDs 110 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Jordyn Tyson's workload jumped to a 72% route rate in Week 10, making him a near every-down player. With 57% of those snaps coming from the slot, New Orleans is moving him all across the formation. That's the good news. Well, that and 13 targets. That's excellent news! The bad news? Almost all of Tyson's targets were short throws at or behind the line of scrimmage, and despite catching nearly every ball in space, Tyson avoided one tackle. This isn't new -- in my scouting report on Tyson, I mentioned how he was not a physical receiver nor one who could break tackles. The Saints are learning this now. Whether or not they can develop him quickly so he can move beyond a quick-game-reliant receiver is what we'll watch out for. Also in his favor: New Orleans is going to be forced to throw the ball frequently the rest of the way.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 66.7 YDs 2623 TD 19 INT 10 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

The Rams came into this matchup completely prepared for Arizona, refusing to let the Cardinals beat them with the same blitz packages that gave them trouble the last time these teams met. Even against a limp Arizona defense, I didn't expect Matthew Stafford to have to do much and figured his fantasy day would be modest even if he did, but he proved me wrong with three passing touchdowns, including two in the first half. With Los Angeles heading into a bye, Stafford is worth holding onto if you have the roster space, especially since Davante Adams could be back by Week 12 and the offensive line should get healthier on the other side of the break. If you already have another reliable starter like Brock Purdy, Stafford is technically droppable through the bye, though his sharp play makes him worth stashing if you can afford it.

Week 10 Fantasy Losers

New England Patriots Offense

I know it's wrong to kick a team when it's down, but it looks bleak here. Drake Maye's season might be over; A.J. Brown has been a colossal disappointment when he's played; the run game efficiency has been up and down and figures to be down with Maye off the field. The offensive line continues to get nicked up. And even though they catch the Chargers after their Week 11 bye, they'll have the Bills, Vikings and Chiefs in consecutive weeks, plus the Broncos in Week 17. You can't feel good about starting anyone on this team right now.

New Orleans Saints Running Backs

New Orleans simply cannot run the football, and the backfield usage is a nightmare for fantasy managers. Alvin Kamara managed to score two touchdowns, yet he was the least-used running back of the three in the rotation versus Carolina. Meanwhile, Audric Estimé saw the heaviest workload of the trio as the team's physical grinder, yet he couldn't get anything going on the ground. When the least-utilized back is vulturing all the scores while the lead early-down runner goes nowhere and can't even convert short-yardage plays, this entire backfield becomes a frustrating situation to trust in your starting lineup.

For a deeper dive into the full game-by-game breakdown and additional start/sit advice, check out the full episode on the Week 10 Winners & Losers Fantasy Football Recap.