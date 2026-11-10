The NFL had its trade deadline. Now it's our turn.

Fantasy Football leagues across the globe will have their trade deadlines anytime between now and the week after Thanksgiving. It gives everyone a chance to make a move to keep playoff hopes alive. It's the teams currently in first place that will aim to consolidate depth and/or acquire players who could provide value in the Fantasy playoffs in Weeks 15 and beyone, and it's the teams with four or more losses that would consider moving big-name starters in exchange for multiple starters who can help them rack up wins and qualify for the tournament.

It's exciting. In fact, it's more exciting than the actual NFL trade deadline.

Some quick thoughts on the moves the NFL made that will impact Fantasy managers:

Vikings: Kirk Cousins improves the outlook for all the components of their passing game, plus he should give confidence to playcaller Kevin O'Connell to dial up more pass plays.

Raiders: Fernando Mendoza's college film proves he's willing to give his pass-catchers a shot in one-on-one situations. That's great for Brock Bowers, who will continue to be the primary option for Vegas. I wouldn't necessarily expect weekly numbers from Tre Tucker or Michael Mayer, though the latter could be a solid check-down guy for Mendoza in all of the pass-heavy game scripts the Raiders figure to be in.

Chiefs: Josh Downs seems like an apt replacement for Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a 7.87 average depth of target, not too far off from Downs' 9.6 with Indy. Downs' speed should also be an asset for the Chiefs to lean on once he gets the knack of their offense.

49ers: Keenan Allen's precise route-running will be coveted by coach Kyle Shanahan. He'll be a short-area option much like several other Niners, but at least he's healthy and should be on the same page as Brock Purdy really soon. There's mild PPR appeal with him that will only increase if guys like Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel remain sidelined. 

Colts: Tyler Warren is about to get the Brock Bowers/Trey McBride treatment -- I just don't know if he'll get the Bowers/McBride numbers. ... Jonathan Taylor staying in Indianapolis isn't ideal. The Colts figure to be on the wrong end of many of their remaining game scripts, and now that the Colts have seemingly committed to Taylor moving forward, they could opt to rest him during their lost season. Taylor's snap share has dipped just under 70% in each of the Colts' past three games.  

Jaguars: Adding safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis will greatly improve an already strong unit. Not only should Jacksonville's defense cause problems for opposing offenses, but they could be the catalyst for the Jaguars dominating other teams and provide a run-friendly game script for their RBs.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. The higher the value, the better the player's value. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB
Josh AllenBUF212146
Joe BurrowCIN192044
Drake MayeNE161636
Jordan LoveGB141534
Trevor LawrenceJAC141432
Brock PurdySF111228
Jared GoffDET91024
Caleb WilliamsCHI91024
Dak PrescottDAL8922
C.J. StroudHOU7820
Patrick MahomesKC7820
Jayden DanielsWAS7718
Bryce YoungCAR----12
Tyler ShoughNO----12
Kirk CousinsMIN----12
Bo NixDEN----11
Matthew StaffordLAR----11
Aaron RodgersPIT----11
Geno SmithNYJ----10
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----10
J.J. McCarthyNYG----9
Cam WardTEN----9
Sam DarnoldSEA----9
Fernando MendozaLV----9
Justin HerbertLAC----8
Jacoby BrissettBAL----7
Deshaun WatsonCLE----7
Baker MayfieldTB----7
Joe Milton IIIPHI----5
Daniel JonesIND----5
Carson BeckARI----5
Drew LockSEA----5
Malik WillisMIA----5
Kyle McCordMIA----5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5556.558
Kenneth Walker IIIKC5152.554
Bijan RobinsonATL4748.550
James CookBUF4040.541
Christian McCaffreySF343638
Chuba HubbardCAR303132
Javonte WilliamsDAL293031
Bucky IrvingTB2929.530
Kyren WilliamsLAR252627
Jaylen WarrenPIT2425.527
D'Andre SwiftCHI212223
Bhayshul TutenJAC2020.521
Jonathan TaylorIND1919.520
Derrick HenryBAL171717
Jonah ColemanDEN1616.517
Cam SkatteboNYG1414.515
Chase BrownCIN131415
Breece HallNYJ121314
Ollie GordonMIA131313
Saquon BarkleyPHI1212.513
Rhamondre StevensonNE1111.512
Tony PollardTEN999
Travis Etienne Jr.NO88.59
Josh JacobsGB88.59
Blake CorumLAR888
Quinshon JudkinsCLE888
Zach CharbonnetSEA888
Ashton JeantyLV678
Jadarian PriceSEA777
Kyle MonangaiCHI666
David MontgomeryHOU666
Rachaad WhiteWAS55.56
Braelon AllenNYJ55.56
Woody MarksHOU55.56
Jeremiyah LoveARI55.56
Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS555
Jordan MasonMIN555
Tyler AllgeierARI555
Rico DowdlePIT555
Kaelon BlackSF555
Mike Washington Jr.LV555
Aaron JonesMIN555
Corey KinerNE555
Audric EstimeNO555

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA495153
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN434547
CeeDee LambDAL4143.546
Malik NabersNYG313335
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET303234
Tee HigginsCIN293133
Christian WatsonGB2728.530
Chris OlaveNO242628
Matthew GoldenGB2324.526
Justin JeffersonMIN192123
Luther Burden IIICHI182022
Drake LondonATL182022
Zay FlowersBAL1718.520
Parker WashingtonJAC1617.519
Tetairoa McMillanCAR1516.518
Jameson WilliamsDET151617
George PickensDAL151617
Nico CollinsHOU151617
Rashee RiceKC131517
Mike EvansSF1314.516
DJ MooreBUF1314.516
DeVonta SmithPHI121416
Garrett WilsonNYJ1213.515
Puka NacuaLAR111315
Carnell TateTEN101214
Davante AdamsLAR1011.513
Jalen CokerCAR8910
Jaylen WaddleDEN8910
Emeka EgbukaTB78.510
A.J. BrownNE789
DK MetcalfPIT789
Deebo SamuelSF789
Denzel BostonCLE678
Rome OdunzeCHI678
Stefon DiggsWAS678
Ladd McConkeyLAC66.57
Jordyn TysonNO66.57
Jordan AddisonMIN55.56
Tank DellHOU55.56
KC ConcepcionCLE55.56
Makai LemonPHI55.56
Josh DownsKC55.56
Keenan AllenSF----6
Omar Cooper JrNYJ----5
Tre TuckerLV----5
Demario DouglasNE----5
Caleb DouglasMIA----5
Germie BernardPIT----5

Tight end trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Brock BowersLV222426
George KittleSF1415.517
Trey McBrideARI1415.517
Isaiah LikelyNYG91113
Colston LovelandCHI789
Tucker KraftGB789
Tyler WarrenIND789
TJ HockensonMIN66.57
Kyle PittsATL66.57
Sam LaPortaDET66.57
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE55.56
Dalton KincaidBUF55.56
Travis KelceKC555
Chig OkonkwoWAS----5
Dallas GoedertPHI----5
Darren WallerCAR----5