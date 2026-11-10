The NFL had its trade deadline. Now it's our turn.

Fantasy Football leagues across the globe will have their trade deadlines anytime between now and the week after Thanksgiving. It gives everyone a chance to make a move to keep playoff hopes alive. It's the teams currently in first place that will aim to consolidate depth and/or acquire players who could provide value in the Fantasy playoffs in Weeks 15 and beyone, and it's the teams with four or more losses that would consider moving big-name starters in exchange for multiple starters who can help them rack up wins and qualify for the tournament.

It's exciting. In fact, it's more exciting than the actual NFL trade deadline.

Some quick thoughts on the moves the NFL made that will impact Fantasy managers:

Vikings: Kirk Cousins improves the outlook for all the components of their passing game, plus he should give confidence to playcaller Kevin O'Connell to dial up more pass plays.

Raiders: Fernando Mendoza's college film proves he's willing to give his pass-catchers a shot in one-on-one situations. That's great for Brock Bowers, who will continue to be the primary option for Vegas. I wouldn't necessarily expect weekly numbers from Tre Tucker or Michael Mayer, though the latter could be a solid check-down guy for Mendoza in all of the pass-heavy game scripts the Raiders figure to be in.

Chiefs: Josh Downs seems like an apt replacement for Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a 7.87 average depth of target, not too far off from Downs' 9.6 with Indy. Downs' speed should also be an asset for the Chiefs to lean on once he gets the knack of their offense.

49ers: Keenan Allen's precise route-running will be coveted by coach Kyle Shanahan. He'll be a short-area option much like several other Niners, but at least he's healthy and should be on the same page as Brock Purdy really soon. There's mild PPR appeal with him that will only increase if guys like Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel remain sidelined.

Colts: Tyler Warren is about to get the Brock Bowers/Trey McBride treatment -- I just don't know if he'll get the Bowers/McBride numbers. ... Jonathan Taylor staying in Indianapolis isn't ideal. The Colts figure to be on the wrong end of many of their remaining game scripts, and now that the Colts have seemingly committed to Taylor moving forward, they could opt to rest him during their lost season. Taylor's snap share has dipped just under 70% in each of the Colts' past three games.

Jaguars: Adding safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis will greatly improve an already strong unit. Not only should Jacksonville's defense cause problems for opposing offenses, but they could be the catalyst for the Jaguars dominating other teams and provide a run-friendly game script for their RBs.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. The higher the value, the better the player's value. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 21 21 46 Joe Burrow CIN 19 20 44 Drake Maye NE 16 16 36 Jordan Love GB 14 15 34 Trevor Lawrence JAC 14 14 32 Brock Purdy SF 11 12 28 Jared Goff DET 9 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 9 10 24 Dak Prescott DAL 8 9 22 C.J. Stroud HOU 7 8 20 Patrick Mahomes KC 7 8 20 Jayden Daniels WAS 7 7 18 Bryce Young CAR -- -- 12 Tyler Shough NO -- -- 12 Kirk Cousins MIN -- -- 12 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 11 Matthew Stafford LAR -- -- 11 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 11 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 10 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 10 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 9 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 9 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 9 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 9 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 8 Jacoby Brissett BAL -- -- 7 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 7 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 7 Joe Milton III PHI -- -- 5 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 5 Carson Beck ARI -- -- 5 Drew Lock SEA -- -- 5 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 5 Kyle McCord MIA -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 55 56.5 58 Kenneth Walker III KC 51 52.5 54 Bijan Robinson ATL 47 48.5 50 James Cook BUF 40 40.5 41 Christian McCaffrey SF 34 36 38 Chuba Hubbard CAR 30 31 32 Javonte Williams DAL 29 30 31 Bucky Irving TB 29 29.5 30 Kyren Williams LAR 25 26 27 Jaylen Warren PIT 24 25.5 27 D'Andre Swift CHI 21 22 23 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 20 20.5 21 Jonathan Taylor IND 19 19.5 20 Derrick Henry BAL 17 17 17 Jonah Coleman DEN 16 16.5 17 Cam Skattebo NYG 14 14.5 15 Chase Brown CIN 13 14 15 Breece Hall NYJ 12 13 14 Ollie Gordon MIA 13 13 13 Saquon Barkley PHI 12 12.5 13 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 11 11.5 12 Tony Pollard TEN 9 9 9 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 8 8.5 9 Josh Jacobs GB 8 8.5 9 Blake Corum LAR 8 8 8 Quinshon Judkins CLE 8 8 8 Zach Charbonnet SEA 8 8 8 Ashton Jeanty LV 6 7 8 Jadarian Price SEA 7 7 7 Kyle Monangai CHI 6 6 6 David Montgomery HOU 6 6 6 Rachaad White WAS 5 5.5 6 Braelon Allen NYJ 5 5.5 6 Woody Marks HOU 5 5.5 6 Jeremiyah Love ARI 5 5.5 6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 5 5 5 Jordan Mason MIN 5 5 5 Tyler Allgeier ARI 5 5 5 Rico Dowdle PIT 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5 Mike Washington Jr. LV 5 5 5 Aaron Jones MIN 5 5 5 Corey Kiner NE 5 5 5 Audric Estime NO 5 5 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 49 51 53 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 43 45 47 CeeDee Lamb DAL 41 43.5 46 Malik Nabers NYG 31 33 35 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 30 32 34 Tee Higgins CIN 29 31 33 Christian Watson GB 27 28.5 30 Chris Olave NO 24 26 28 Matthew Golden GB 23 24.5 26 Justin Jefferson MIN 19 21 23 Luther Burden III CHI 18 20 22 Drake London ATL 18 20 22 Zay Flowers BAL 17 18.5 20 Parker Washington JAC 16 17.5 19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 15 16.5 18 Jameson Williams DET 15 16 17 George Pickens DAL 15 16 17 Nico Collins HOU 15 16 17 Rashee Rice KC 13 15 17 Mike Evans SF 13 14.5 16 DJ Moore BUF 13 14.5 16 DeVonta Smith PHI 12 14 16 Garrett Wilson NYJ 12 13.5 15 Puka Nacua LAR 11 13 15 Carnell Tate TEN 10 12 14 Davante Adams LAR 10 11.5 13 Jalen Coker CAR 8 9 10 Jaylen Waddle DEN 8 9 10 Emeka Egbuka TB 7 8.5 10 A.J. Brown NE 7 8 9 DK Metcalf PIT 7 8 9 Deebo Samuel SF 7 8 9 Denzel Boston CLE 6 7 8 Rome Odunze CHI 6 7 8 Stefon Diggs WAS 6 7 8 Ladd McConkey LAC 6 6.5 7 Jordyn Tyson NO 6 6.5 7 Jordan Addison MIN 5 5.5 6 Tank Dell HOU 5 5.5 6 KC Concepcion CLE 5 5.5 6 Makai Lemon PHI 5 5.5 6 Josh Downs KC 5 5.5 6 Keenan Allen SF -- -- 6 Omar Cooper Jr NYJ -- -- 5 Tre Tucker LV -- -- 5 Demario Douglas NE -- -- 5 Caleb Douglas MIA -- -- 5 Germie Bernard PIT -- -- 5

Tight end trade values