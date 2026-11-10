The NFL had its trade deadline. Now it's our turn.
Fantasy Football leagues across the globe will have their trade deadlines anytime between now and the week after Thanksgiving. It gives everyone a chance to make a move to keep playoff hopes alive. It's the teams currently in first place that will aim to consolidate depth and/or acquire players who could provide value in the Fantasy playoffs in Weeks 15 and beyone, and it's the teams with four or more losses that would consider moving big-name starters in exchange for multiple starters who can help them rack up wins and qualify for the tournament.
It's exciting. In fact, it's more exciting than the actual NFL trade deadline.
Some quick thoughts on the moves the NFL made that will impact Fantasy managers:
Vikings: Kirk Cousins improves the outlook for all the components of their passing game, plus he should give confidence to playcaller Kevin O'Connell to dial up more pass plays.
Raiders: Fernando Mendoza's college film proves he's willing to give his pass-catchers a shot in one-on-one situations. That's great for Brock Bowers, who will continue to be the primary option for Vegas. I wouldn't necessarily expect weekly numbers from Tre Tucker or Michael Mayer, though the latter could be a solid check-down guy for Mendoza in all of the pass-heavy game scripts the Raiders figure to be in.
Chiefs: Josh Downs seems like an apt replacement for Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a 7.87 average depth of target, not too far off from Downs' 9.6 with Indy. Downs' speed should also be an asset for the Chiefs to lean on once he gets the knack of their offense.
49ers: Keenan Allen's precise route-running will be coveted by coach Kyle Shanahan. He'll be a short-area option much like several other Niners, but at least he's healthy and should be on the same page as Brock Purdy really soon. There's mild PPR appeal with him that will only increase if guys like Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel remain sidelined.
Colts: Tyler Warren is about to get the Brock Bowers/Trey McBride treatment -- I just don't know if he'll get the Bowers/McBride numbers. ... Jonathan Taylor staying in Indianapolis isn't ideal. The Colts figure to be on the wrong end of many of their remaining game scripts, and now that the Colts have seemingly committed to Taylor moving forward, they could opt to rest him during their lost season. Taylor's snap share has dipped just under 70% in each of the Colts' past three games.
Jaguars: Adding safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis will greatly improve an already strong unit. Not only should Jacksonville's defense cause problems for opposing offenses, but they could be the catalyst for the Jaguars dominating other teams and provide a run-friendly game script for their RBs.
More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. The higher the value, the better the player's value. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|21
|21
|46
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|19
|20
|44
|Drake Maye
|NE
|16
|16
|36
|Jordan Love
|GB
|14
|15
|34
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|14
|14
|32
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|11
|12
|28
|Jared Goff
|DET
|9
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|9
|10
|24
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|8
|9
|22
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|7
|8
|20
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|7
|8
|20
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|7
|7
|18
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|--
|--
|12
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|--
|--
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|--
|--
|12
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|--
|--
|11
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|11
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|10
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|10
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|9
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|9
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|9
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|9
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|8
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|--
|--
|7
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|7
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|--
|--
|5
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|5
|Carson Beck
|ARI
|--
|--
|5
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|--
|--
|5
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|5
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|55
|56.5
|58
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|51
|52.5
|54
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|47
|48.5
|50
|James Cook
|BUF
|40
|40.5
|41
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|34
|36
|38
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|30
|31
|32
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|29
|30
|31
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|29
|29.5
|30
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|25
|26
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|24
|25.5
|27
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|21
|22
|23
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|20
|20.5
|21
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|19
|19.5
|20
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|17
|17
|17
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|16
|16.5
|17
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|14
|14.5
|15
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|13
|14
|15
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|12
|13
|14
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|13
|13
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|12
|12.5
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|11
|11.5
|12
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|9
|9
|9
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|8
|8.5
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|8
|8.5
|9
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|8
|8
|8
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|8
|8
|8
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|8
|8
|8
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|6
|7
|8
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|6
|6
|6
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|6
|6
|6
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|5
|5.5
|6
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|5
|5.5
|6
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|5
|5.5
|6
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|5
|5
|5
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|5
|5
|5
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|5
|5
|5
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|5
|5
|5
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|5
|5
|5
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|5
|5
|5
|Audric Estime
|NO
|5
|5
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|49
|51
|53
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|43
|45
|47
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|41
|43.5
|46
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|31
|33
|35
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|30
|32
|34
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|29
|31
|33
|Christian Watson
|GB
|27
|28.5
|30
|Chris Olave
|NO
|24
|26
|28
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|23
|24.5
|26
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|19
|21
|23
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|18
|20
|22
|Drake London
|ATL
|18
|20
|22
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|17
|18.5
|20
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|16
|17.5
|19
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|15
|16.5
|18
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|15
|16
|17
|George Pickens
|DAL
|15
|16
|17
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|15
|16
|17
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|13
|15
|17
|Mike Evans
|SF
|13
|14.5
|16
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|13
|14.5
|16
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|12
|14
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|12
|13.5
|15
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|11
|13
|15
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|10
|12
|14
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|10
|11.5
|13
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|8
|9
|10
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|8
|9
|10
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|7
|8.5
|10
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|7
|8
|9
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|7
|8
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|7
|8
|9
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|6
|7
|8
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|6
|7
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|6
|7
|8
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|6
|6.5
|7
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|6
|6.5
|7
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|5
|5.5
|6
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|5
|5.5
|6
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|5
|5.5
|6
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Josh Downs
|KC
|5
|5.5
|6
|Keenan Allen
|SF
|--
|--
|6
|Omar Cooper Jr
|NYJ
|--
|--
|5
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|--
|--
|5
|Demario Douglas
|NE
|--
|--
|5
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|--
|--
|5
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|--
|--
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|22
|24
|26
|George Kittle
|SF
|14
|15.5
|17
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|14
|15.5
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|9
|11
|13
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|7
|8
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|7
|8
|9
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|7
|8
|9
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|6
|6.5
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|6
|6.5
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|6
|6.5
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|5
|5.5
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|5
|5.5
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|5
|5
|5
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|--
|--
|5
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|--
|--
|5