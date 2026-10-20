After Week 7, the Fantasy Football regular season will reach its halfway point. As long as you don't have six losses, you should consider yourself a contender. But there are two types of contenders.
If you have between three and five losses, you're probably in a win-now mindset. If you have two or fewer losses, you've probably daydreamed about making a glory run toward your league's championship.
Teams going for the gusto will attempt to land the superstar players in two-for-one and three-for-one trades from those in win-now mode. Those types of deals will begin to happen now and continue to happen up until each league's trade deadline. And while trading elite-tier superstars isn't for the faint of heart, it is an option for those who can pick up a haul in terms of quality starters in exchange.
And that's what the Trade Chart is designed to help you with.
More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|22
|22
|48
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|13
|13
|30
|Drake Maye
|NE
|13
|13
|30
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|12
|13
|30
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|12
|13
|30
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|10
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|10
|10
|24
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|10
|10
|24
|Jared Goff
|DET
|9
|10
|24
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|8
|9
|22
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|8
|9
|22
|Jordan Love
|GB
|7
|8
|20
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|7
|8
|20
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|7
|8
|20
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|6
|7
|18
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|5
|5
|14
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|--
|--
|12
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|--
|--
|11
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|10
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|10
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|10
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|10
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|--
|--
|8
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|8
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|8
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|8
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|8
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|7
|Tanner McKee
|PHI
|--
|--
|7
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|6
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|6
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|5
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|53
|54.5
|56
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|52
|53.5
|55
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|49
|50.5
|52
|James Cook
|BUF
|38
|38.5
|39
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|35
|37
|39
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|37
|37.5
|38
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|34
|35
|36
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|35
|35
|35
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|31
|32
|33
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|27
|28
|29
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|23
|23.5
|24
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|22
|23
|24
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|20
|21.5
|23
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|18
|19.5
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|19
|19.5
|20
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|18
|19
|20
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|17
|18.5
|20
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|16
|16.5
|17
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|16
|16.5
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|15
|15.5
|16
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|11
|11.5
|12
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|10
|11
|12
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|9
|9.5
|10
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|8
|9
|10
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|8
|8
|8
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|8
|8
|8
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|8
|8
|8
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|7
|7.5
|8
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|7
|7
|7
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|7
|7
|7
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|7
|7
|7
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|7
|7
|7
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|6
|6.5
|7
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|6
|6
|6
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|6
|6
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|5.5
|6
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|5
|5.5
|6
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|5
|5
|5
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|5
|5
|5
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|5
|5
|5
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|5
|5
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|48
|50
|52
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|44
|46.5
|49
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|44
|45.5
|47
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|37
|39
|41
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|37
|39
|41
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|33
|35
|37
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|31
|33
|35
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|31
|32.5
|34
|Chris Olave
|NO
|30
|32
|34
|Drake London
|ATL
|25
|27.5
|30
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|26
|27.5
|29
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|21
|23
|25
|Christian Watson
|GB
|21
|22.5
|24
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|18
|20
|22
|George Pickens
|DAL
|19
|20
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|18
|19.5
|21
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|17
|18.5
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|16
|18
|20
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|16
|17.5
|19
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|15
|16
|17
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|13
|15
|17
|Mike Evans
|SF
|13
|14.5
|16
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|12
|13
|14
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|11
|12.5
|14
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|11
|12
|13
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|10
|11.5
|13
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|10
|11.5
|13
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|9
|10.5
|12
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|9
|10.5
|12
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|8
|9.5
|11
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|8
|9
|10
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|7
|8
|9
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|7
|8
|9
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|7
|8
|9
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|7
|7.5
|8
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|5
|6
|7
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|5
|5.5
|6
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Omar Cooper Jr
|NYJ
|5
|5.5
|6
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|5
|5.5
|6
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|5
|5.5
|6
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|5
|5.5
|6
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|5
|5
|5
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|5
|5
|5
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|5
|5
|5
|Demario Douglas
|NE
|--
|--
|5
|Josh Downs
|IND
|--
|--
|5
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|--
|--
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|28
|30
|32
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|16
|18.5
|21
|George Kittle
|SF
|16
|17.5
|19
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|14
|16
|18
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|13
|15.5
|18
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|8
|9.5
|11
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|8
|9
|10
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|7
|8
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|7
|8
|9
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|6
|7
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|5
|6
|7
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|--
|--
|6
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|5
|5
|5
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|5
|5
|5
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|--
|--
|5