After Week 7, the Fantasy Football regular season will reach its halfway point. As long as you don't have six losses, you should consider yourself a contender. But there are two types of contenders. 

If you have between three and five losses, you're probably in a win-now mindset. If you have two or fewer losses, you've probably daydreamed about making a glory run toward your league's championship. 

Teams going for the gusto will attempt to land the superstar players in two-for-one and three-for-one trades from those in win-now mode. Those types of deals will begin to happen now and continue to happen up until each league's trade deadline. And while trading elite-tier superstars isn't for the faint of heart, it is an option for those who can pick up a haul in terms of quality starters in exchange. 

And that's what the Trade Chart is designed to help you with. 

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Playertm1QB-41QB-62QB
Josh AllenBUF222248
Lamar JacksonBAL131330
Drake MayeNE131330
Joe BurrowCIN121330
Brock PurdySF121330
Trevor LawrenceJAC101024
Caleb WilliamsCHI101024
Jayden DanielsWAS101024
Jared GoffDET91024
Bryce YoungCAR8922
C.J. StroudHOU8922
Jordan LoveGB7820
Matthew StaffordLAR7820
Patrick MahomesKC7820
Dak PrescottDAL6718
Tyler ShoughNO5514
Kyler MurrayMIN----12
Aaron RodgersPIT----12
Kirk CousinsLV----11
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----10
Justin HerbertLAC----10
Bo NixDEN----10
Sam DarnoldSEA----10
Jacoby BrissettARI----8
Malik WillisMIA----8
Baker MayfieldTB----8
Geno SmithNYJ----8
Deshaun WatsonCLE----8
J.J. McCarthyNYG----7
Tanner McKeePHI----7
Daniel JonesIND----6
Cam WardTEN----6
Fernando MendozaLV----5
Jameis WinstonNYG----5

Running back trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5354.556
Kenneth Walker IIIKC5253.555
Bijan RobinsonATL4950.552
James CookBUF3838.539
Christian McCaffreySF353739
Jonathan TaylorIND3737.538
Kyren WilliamsLAR343536
Derrick HenryBAL353535
Chuba HubbardCAR313233
Javonte WilliamsDAL272829
D'Andre SwiftCHI2323.524
Breece HallNYJ222324
Ashton JeantyLV2021.523
Chase BrownCIN1819.521
Josh JacobsGB1919.520
Bucky IrvingTB181920
Jaylen WarrenPIT1718.520
Bhayshul TutenJAC1616.517
Saquon BarkleyPHI1616.517
Rhamondre StevensonNE1515.516
Quinshon JudkinsCLE1111.512
Jeremiyah LoveARI101112
Cam SkatteboNYG99.510
Woody MarksHOU8910
Ollie GordonMIA888
Zach CharbonnetSEA888
Braelon AllenNYJ888
Travis Etienne Jr.NO77.58
Tony PollardTEN777
Jordan MasonMIN777
Aaron JonesMIN777
Omarion HamptonLAC777
Jadarian PriceSEA777
Rachaad WhiteWAS66.57
Kyle MonangaiCHI666
David MontgomeryHOU666
Alvin KamaraNO55.56
RJ HarveyDEN55.56
J.K. DobbinsDEN555
Blake CorumLAR555
Mike Washington Jr.LV555
TreVeyon HendersonNE555
Brian Robinson Jr.ATL555
Kaelon BlackSF555
Emanuel WilsonSEA555

Wide receiver trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA485052
Puka NacuaLAR4446.549
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN4445.547
CeeDee LambDAL373941
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET373941
Malik NabersNYG333537
Justin JeffersonMIN313335
Zay FlowersBAL3132.534
Chris OlaveNO303234
Drake LondonATL2527.530
Nico CollinsHOU2627.529
Parker WashingtonJAC212325
Christian WatsonGB2122.524
Tetairoa McMillanCAR182022
George PickensDAL192021
DeVonta SmithPHI1819.521
Matthew GoldenGB1718.520
Garrett WilsonNYJ161820
A.J. BrownNE1617.519
Tee HigginsCIN151617
Jalen CokerCAR131517
Mike EvansSF1314.516
DJ MooreBUF121314
Emeka EgbukaTB1112.514
Jameson WilliamsDET111213
Luther Burden IIICHI1011.513
Michael WilsonARI1011.513
Rashee RiceKC910.512
Stefon DiggsWAS910.512
Carnell TateTEN89.511
DK MetcalfPIT8910
Ladd McConkeyLAC789
Jaylen WaddleDEN789
Germie BernardPIT789
Denzel BostonCLE77.58
Keenan AllenIND567
Davante AdamsLAR55.56
Rome OdunzeCHI55.56
Omar Cooper JrNYJ55.56
Jordan AddisonMIN55.56
Antonio WilliamsWAS55.56
Marvin Harrison Jr.HOU55.56
Jordyn TysonNO555
Jakobi MeyersJAC555
Brian Thomas Jr.JAC555
Demario DouglasNE----5
Josh DownsIND----5
Devaughn VeleNO----5

Tight end trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Brock BowersLV283032
Trey McBrideARI1618.521
George KittleSF1617.519
Sam LaPortaDET141618
Isaiah LikelyNYG1315.518
Tyler WarrenIND89.511
Colston LovelandCHI8910
Kyle PittsATL789
Tucker KraftGB789
Travis KelceKC678
Dallas GoedertPHI567
Brenton StrangeJAC----6
Terrance FergusonLAR555
Juwan JohnsonNO555
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE----5
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