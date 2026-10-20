After Week 7, the Fantasy Football regular season will reach its halfway point. As long as you don't have six losses, you should consider yourself a contender. But there are two types of contenders.

If you have between three and five losses, you're probably in a win-now mindset. If you have two or fewer losses, you've probably daydreamed about making a glory run toward your league's championship.

Teams going for the gusto will attempt to land the superstar players in two-for-one and three-for-one trades from those in win-now mode. Those types of deals will begin to happen now and continue to happen up until each league's trade deadline. And while trading elite-tier superstars isn't for the faint of heart, it is an option for those who can pick up a haul in terms of quality starters in exchange.

And that's what the Trade Chart is designed to help you with.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 22 22 48 Lamar Jackson BAL 13 13 30 Drake Maye NE 13 13 30 Joe Burrow CIN 12 13 30 Brock Purdy SF 12 13 30 Trevor Lawrence JAC 10 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 10 10 24 Jayden Daniels WAS 10 10 24 Jared Goff DET 9 10 24 Bryce Young CAR 8 9 22 C.J. Stroud HOU 8 9 22 Jordan Love GB 7 8 20 Matthew Stafford LAR 7 8 20 Patrick Mahomes KC 7 8 20 Dak Prescott DAL 6 7 18 Tyler Shough NO 5 5 14 Kyler Murray MIN -- -- 12 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 12 Kirk Cousins LV -- -- 11 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 10 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 10 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 10 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 10 Jacoby Brissett ARI -- -- 8 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 8 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 8 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 8 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 8 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 7 Tanner McKee PHI -- -- 7 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 6 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 6 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 5 Jameis Winston NYG -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 53 54.5 56 Kenneth Walker III KC 52 53.5 55 Bijan Robinson ATL 49 50.5 52 James Cook BUF 38 38.5 39 Christian McCaffrey SF 35 37 39 Jonathan Taylor IND 37 37.5 38 Kyren Williams LAR 34 35 36 Derrick Henry BAL 35 35 35 Chuba Hubbard CAR 31 32 33 Javonte Williams DAL 27 28 29 D'Andre Swift CHI 23 23.5 24 Breece Hall NYJ 22 23 24 Ashton Jeanty LV 20 21.5 23 Chase Brown CIN 18 19.5 21 Josh Jacobs GB 19 19.5 20 Bucky Irving TB 18 19 20 Jaylen Warren PIT 17 18.5 20 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 16 16.5 17 Saquon Barkley PHI 16 16.5 17 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 15 15.5 16 Quinshon Judkins CLE 11 11.5 12 Jeremiyah Love ARI 10 11 12 Cam Skattebo NYG 9 9.5 10 Woody Marks HOU 8 9 10 Ollie Gordon MIA 8 8 8 Zach Charbonnet SEA 8 8 8 Braelon Allen NYJ 8 8 8 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 7 7.5 8 Tony Pollard TEN 7 7 7 Jordan Mason MIN 7 7 7 Aaron Jones MIN 7 7 7 Omarion Hampton LAC 7 7 7 Jadarian Price SEA 7 7 7 Rachaad White WAS 6 6.5 7 Kyle Monangai CHI 6 6 6 David Montgomery HOU 6 6 6 Alvin Kamara NO 5 5.5 6 RJ Harvey DEN 5 5.5 6 J.K. Dobbins DEN 5 5 5 Blake Corum LAR 5 5 5 Mike Washington Jr. LV 5 5 5 TreVeyon Henderson NE 5 5 5 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5 Emanuel Wilson SEA 5 5 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 48 50 52 Puka Nacua LAR 44 46.5 49 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 44 45.5 47 CeeDee Lamb DAL 37 39 41 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 37 39 41 Malik Nabers NYG 33 35 37 Justin Jefferson MIN 31 33 35 Zay Flowers BAL 31 32.5 34 Chris Olave NO 30 32 34 Drake London ATL 25 27.5 30 Nico Collins HOU 26 27.5 29 Parker Washington JAC 21 23 25 Christian Watson GB 21 22.5 24 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 18 20 22 George Pickens DAL 19 20 21 DeVonta Smith PHI 18 19.5 21 Matthew Golden GB 17 18.5 20 Garrett Wilson NYJ 16 18 20 A.J. Brown NE 16 17.5 19 Tee Higgins CIN 15 16 17 Jalen Coker CAR 13 15 17 Mike Evans SF 13 14.5 16 DJ Moore BUF 12 13 14 Emeka Egbuka TB 11 12.5 14 Jameson Williams DET 11 12 13 Luther Burden III CHI 10 11.5 13 Michael Wilson ARI 10 11.5 13 Rashee Rice KC 9 10.5 12 Stefon Diggs WAS 9 10.5 12 Carnell Tate TEN 8 9.5 11 DK Metcalf PIT 8 9 10 Ladd McConkey LAC 7 8 9 Jaylen Waddle DEN 7 8 9 Germie Bernard PIT 7 8 9 Denzel Boston CLE 7 7.5 8 Keenan Allen IND 5 6 7 Davante Adams LAR 5 5.5 6 Rome Odunze CHI 5 5.5 6 Omar Cooper Jr NYJ 5 5.5 6 Jordan Addison MIN 5 5.5 6 Antonio Williams WAS 5 5.5 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU 5 5.5 6 Jordyn Tyson NO 5 5 5 Jakobi Meyers JAC 5 5 5 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC 5 5 5 Demario Douglas NE -- -- 5 Josh Downs IND -- -- 5 Devaughn Vele NO -- -- 5

Tight end trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Brock Bowers LV 28 30 32 Trey McBride ARI 16 18.5 21 George Kittle SF 16 17.5 19 Sam LaPorta DET 14 16 18 Isaiah Likely NYG 13 15.5 18 Tyler Warren IND 8 9.5 11 Colston Loveland CHI 8 9 10 Kyle Pitts ATL 7 8 9 Tucker Kraft GB 7 8 9 Travis Kelce KC 6 7 8 Dallas Goedert PHI 5 6 7 Brenton Strange JAC -- -- 6 Terrance Ferguson LAR 5 5 5 Juwan Johnson NO 5 5 5 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE -- -- 5