We're talking bold predictions on our Fantasy Football Today podcast this week, but I feel a certain kind of way about them. There are "bold predictions," and there are "bold wishes." The three arguments you're about to read vary between those two points. Personally, I don't think a bold prediction in Fantasy Football means anything unless you're willing to believe it to the point where you draft accordingly. Nonetheless, you can at least read up on two receivers I'm looking for on Draft Day, and one running back I'm not.

No. 1: Josh Jacobs will be at best a low-end No. 2 RB

The Raiders' addition of Kenyan Drake isn't just to fill a roster spot -- their staff seems enamored with his receiving skills and physical style. Those are two areas Jacobs hasn't shined in -- he's averaged 2.6 targets per game through two seasons and in 2020 ranked outside the top-20 in both yards after contact per attempt and elusiveness according to Pro Football Focus. Las Vegas retooled its offensive line with three new starters, and they happen to have one of the worst schedules for their running backs to play against, including matchups with the Ravens and Steelers in Weeks 1 and 2 and dates with the Bears, Eagles, Washington, Browns and Colts down the line. Don't expect him to come close to the 1,300 total yards and seven-plus scores he's notched in his first two seasons. I won't draft him unless we're at pick 50 and I'm desperate for a running back starter.

No. 2: Marquise Brown will finish as a top-24 WR

This one is a little tougher to buy into, but not when you take Brown's numbers from his final eight games (including the playoffs) and extrapolate them over 17. His back-eight total: 37 receptions, 534 yards and six touchdowns. Do the math and Brown ends up as a 78-catch, 1,130-yard, 12-score wideout. The reason for Brown's strong finish had to do with the Ravens tightening up his average route depth and using him more as a red-zone threat on crossing routes. Baltimore added more receivers this offseason but if anything they'll be complementary while Brown enters his magical third year. Best part of all? You can draft Brown as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Round 7 or 8.

No. 3: Tyler Boyd will be the Bengals' best PPR WR

Yeah, this prediction is one I'm marinating on, but I kinda like it. Everyone's hyped about Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for very good reason, but Boyd has his role locked in as Joe Burrow's slot guy. That means whenever Burrow is feeling pressure and in need of getting rid of the ball quickly, which will be often, he'll be able to easily find Boyd. Cincinnati's defense will nudge the offense into a bunch of competitive or play-from-behind gamescripts and its pass defense schedule is among the toughest any team will have in 2021, but the slot coverage Boyd will contend with is nothing compared to what Chase and Higgins will see. I'm buying into Boyd getting heaps of targets and coming through with over 100 catches and 1,100 yards, which he happened to be on-pace for through nine games with Burrow last season. I'm ready to pounce on Boyd in full PPR formats in Round 7.