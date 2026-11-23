With Week 11 in the books, the fantasy football regular season is entering the home stretch, and every target share shift and quarterback injury update carries massive playoff implications. Between returning wide receivers immediately commanding elite volume and promising young pass-catchers suddenly disappearing from the game plan, reacting properly to usage trends is what separates contenders from pretenders down the stretch.

Our daily Fantasy Football Today podcast includes a must-watch Sunday night livestream every single week as soon as the late afternoon games wrap up. It gives us a chance to immediately break down everything that happened across the NFL and offer our initial projections on how to react. It's the best place to celebrate your wins ... or vent about your losses.

So while there were dozens of notable performances in Week 11, here are the primary winners and losers I brought to the table on our show. As always: I skip the obvious top-tier studs as "winners" and ignore the clear bench reserves when identifying "losers."

Week 11 Fantasy Winners

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 53 REC 31 REC YDs 351 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Returning to action in Week 11, Smith immediately reminded fantasy managers of his alpha upside by pacing the team with 12 targets. That volume equated to a massive 57% target share -- the highest in the league this week -- which obviously isn't sustainable but still representative of how important he is to the Eagles offense. I love his next three games against the Cowboys, Cardinals and Colts, all of which should keep him in the No. 2 receiver range. Also, Joe Milton III's strong arm should mean continued deep-ball targets (four of his 12 on Sunday were deep). Don't be surprised if Smith has some smash weeks, including at Dallas on Thanksgiving.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey LAC • WR • #15 TAR 32 REC 22 REC YDs 323 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Yes, I am aware of how many times McConkey has burned us over the last year and a half. Yes, I am not confident his body will hold up for even six more games. But I can't resist how important he was to the Chargers passing game against the Jets, and how they'll need to keep counting on him moving forward. I do think the Chargers offense has made incremental improvements each of the past two weeks, and there's no denying McConkey's stat line from Week 11 (5-37-2 on eight targets). Once Justin Herbert passes the concussion protocol, McConkey should be viewed as at least a PPR flex.

Week 11 Fantasy Losers

Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews BAL • TE • #89 TAR 54 REC 41 REC YDs 333 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Andrews was mostly ignored by Fantasy managers until last week when he scalded the Chargers for his best stat line of the season. It seemed like Andrews was a clear beneficiary of Jacoby Brissett, who has a long track record of favoring tight ends. One game later, and just three targets later, Andrews is back to where he was: outside the circle of Fantasy trust. A tough date with the Texans in Week 12 followed by a bye in Week 13 makes it easy to move on from Andrews.

Saints WR Jordyn Tyson

I said it as recently as last week: Eventually the time will come when the Saints offensive line will play better, and Tyson's target volume will decrease from the 13 he had in Week 10. I did not think the O-line would play better a week later. Thing is, the line really didn't play that much better -- but Tyler Shough created time and threw downfield at Chicago far more than the parallel high-percentage passes he made beforehand. But that wasn't even Tyson's biggest problem -- playing time was. Tyson played one snap in the first quarter and five in the third quarter, limited work that made no sense given how badly Shough needed short-area receiving help. While I'm not ready to drop Tyson just yet, it looks like the seven-to-eight target weekly floor we hoped for arrived too soon; keep him stashed on your bench until he earns back a consistent six-target role.