More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. The higher the value, the better the player's value. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line. We will also take recommendations on how to make the Trade Chart better in 2027, so please share ideas if you have them!
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|21
|22
|48
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|20
|20
|44
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|13
|14
|32
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|12
|13
|30
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|12
|13
|30
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|12
|13
|30
|Jordan Love
|GB
|11
|12
|28
|Jared Goff
|DET
|10
|11
|26
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|9
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|7
|8
|20
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|7
|7
|18
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|--
|--
|12
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|--
|--
|12
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|--
|--
|12
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|12
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|12
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|11
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|10
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|--
|--
|10
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|10
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|10
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|10
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|9
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|9
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|8
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|--
|--
|8
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|--
|--
|6
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|6
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|--
|--
|5
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|--
|--
|5
|Tommy DeVito
|NE
|--
|--
|5
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|58
|60
|62
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|49
|50.5
|52
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|46
|48
|50
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|45
|46.5
|48
|James Cook
|BUF
|41
|41.5
|42
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|34
|34.5
|35
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|30
|31
|32
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|28
|29
|30
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|24
|25
|26
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|21
|21.5
|22
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|20
|20.5
|21
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|17
|18
|19
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|17
|18
|19
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|17
|17.5
|18
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|16
|16.5
|17
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|13
|14.5
|16
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|15
|15
|15
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|14
|14.5
|15
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|14
|14
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|13
|13.5
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|12
|13
|14
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|13
|13
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|12
|12.5
|13
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|10
|10.5
|11
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|10
|10
|10
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|9
|9.5
|10
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|9
|9
|9
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|8
|8.5
|9
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|8
|8
|8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|7
|7.5
|8
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|7
|7.5
|8
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|7
|7
|7
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|7
|7
|7
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAC
|7
|7
|7
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|5
|6
|7
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|6
|6
|6
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|6
|6
|6
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|6
|6
|6
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|5
|5
|5
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|5
|5
|5
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|5
|5
|5
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|5
|5
|5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|5
|5
|5
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|5
|5
|5
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|--
|--
|5
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|--
|--
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|52
|54
|56
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|47
|49
|51
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|45
|47.5
|50
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|42
|44
|46
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|33
|35
|37
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|30
|32
|34
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|24
|26
|28
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|22
|23.5
|25
|Christian Watson
|GB
|22
|23.5
|25
|Chris Olave
|NO
|21
|23
|25
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|20
|21.5
|23
|George Pickens
|DAL
|19
|20.5
|22
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|18
|20
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|18
|20
|22
|Mike Evans
|SF
|16
|18
|20
|Drake London
|ATL
|15
|17
|19
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|15
|16.5
|18
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|15
|16
|17
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|13
|15
|17
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|13
|15
|17
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|13
|14.5
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|13
|14.5
|16
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|13
|14
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|9
|10.5
|12
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|8
|9.5
|11
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|8
|9
|10
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|7
|8
|9
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|7
|8
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|7
|7.5
|8
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|6
|7
|8
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|6
|7
|8
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|6
|6.5
|7
|Josh Downs
|KC
|6
|6.5
|7
|Keenan Allen
|SF
|5
|6
|7
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|5
|6
|7
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|5
|6
|7
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|5
|6
|7
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|5
|5.5
|6
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|5
|5.5
|6
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|5
|5.5
|6
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|--
|--
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|18
|20
|22
|George Kittle
|SF
|16
|17.5
|19
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|9
|10.5
|12
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|8
|10
|12
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|7
|8
|9
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|7
|8
|9
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|7
|8
|9
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|6
|7
|8
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|5
|5.5
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|5
|5.5
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|5
|5.5
|6
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|--
|--
|6
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|5
|5
|5