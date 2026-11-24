More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. The higher the value, the better the player's value. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line. We will also take recommendations on how to make the Trade Chart better in 2027, so please share ideas if you have them!

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Joe Burrow CIN 21 22 48 Josh Allen BUF 20 20 44 Trevor Lawrence JAC 13 14 32 Brock Purdy SF 12 13 30 Dak Prescott DAL 12 13 30 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 13 30 Jordan Love GB 11 12 28 Jared Goff DET 10 11 26 C.J. Stroud HOU 9 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 7 8 20 Jayden Daniels WAS 7 7 18 Kirk Cousins MIN -- -- 12 Bryce Young CAR -- -- 12 Matthew Stafford LAR -- -- 12 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 12 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 12 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 11 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 10 Tyler Shough NO -- -- 10 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 10 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 10 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 10 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 9 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 9 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 8 Jacoby Brissett BAL -- -- 8 Joe Milton III PHI -- -- 6 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 6 Anthony Richardson IND -- -- 5 Kyle McCord MIA -- -- 5 Tommy DeVito NE -- -- 5 Drew Lock SEA -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 58 60 62 Kenneth Walker III KC 49 50.5 52 Christian McCaffrey SF 46 48 50 Bijan Robinson ATL 45 46.5 48 James Cook BUF 41 41.5 42 Bucky Irving TB 34 34.5 35 Chuba Hubbard CAR 30 31 32 Javonte Williams DAL 28 29 30 Jonah Coleman DEN 24 25 26 Kyren Williams LAR 21 21.5 22 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 20 20.5 21 Breece Hall NYJ 17 18 19 Jaylen Warren PIT 17 18 19 D'Andre Swift CHI 17 17.5 18 Tony Pollard TEN 16 16.5 17 Chase Brown CIN 13 14.5 16 Derrick Henry BAL 15 15 15 Cam Skattebo NYG 14 14.5 15 Jonathan Taylor IND 14 14 14 Saquon Barkley PHI 13 13.5 14 Ashton Jeanty LV 12 13 14 Ollie Gordon MIA 13 13 13 Josh Jacobs GB 12 12.5 13 Zach Charbonnet SEA 10 10.5 11 Blake Corum LAR 10 10 10 Emmett Johnson KC 9 9.5 10 Quinshon Judkins CLE 9 9 9 Omarion Hampton LAC 8 8.5 9 David Montgomery HOU 8 8 8 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 7 7.5 8 Jadarian Price SEA 7 7.5 8 Aaron Jones MIN 7 7 7 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 7 7 7 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC 7 7 7 Justice Hill BAL 5 6 7 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 6 6 6 Kyle Monangai CHI 6 6 6 Kaelon Black SF 6 6 6 Jordan Mason MIN 5 5 5 Mike Washington Jr. LV 5 5 5 Rico Dowdle PIT 5 5 5 Braelon Allen NYJ 5 5 5 Kenneth Gainwell TB 5 5 5 Jeremiyah Love ARI 5 5 5 Woody Marks HOU -- -- 5 RJ Harvey DEN -- -- 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 52 54 56 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 47 49 51 CeeDee Lamb DAL 45 47.5 50 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 42 44 46 Tee Higgins CIN 33 35 37 Malik Nabers NYG 30 32 34 Parker Washington JAC 24 26 28 Matthew Golden GB 22 23.5 25 Christian Watson GB 22 23.5 25 Chris Olave NO 21 23 25 Nico Collins HOU 20 21.5 23 George Pickens DAL 19 20.5 22 Luther Burden III CHI 18 20 22 Justin Jefferson MIN 18 20 22 Mike Evans SF 16 18 20 Drake London ATL 15 17 19 Zay Flowers BAL 15 16.5 18 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 15 16 17 Rashee Rice KC 13 15 17 Davante Adams LAR 13 15 17 DJ Moore BUF 13 14.5 16 Garrett Wilson NYJ 13 14.5 16 Jameson Williams DET 13 14 15 DeVonta Smith PHI 9 10.5 12 Carnell Tate TEN 8 9.5 11 Ladd McConkey LAC 8 9 10 Stefon Diggs WAS 7 8 9 Jaylen Waddle DEN 7 8 9 Deebo Samuel SF 7 7.5 8 Rome Odunze CHI 6 7 8 Denzel Boston CLE 6 7 8 KC Concepcion CLE 6 6.5 7 Josh Downs KC 6 6.5 7 Keenan Allen SF 5 6 7 Emeka Egbuka TB 5 6 7 Jordyn Tyson NO 5 6 7 Antonio Williams WAS 5 6 7 Jalen Coker CAR 5 5.5 6 DK Metcalf PIT 5 5.5 6 Caleb Douglas MIA 5 5.5 6 Chimere Dike TEN -- -- 5

Tight end trade values