Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and there's no better time of the year than now to hit up your leaguemates and try to get a trade done. Week 1 overreactions are piling in and everyone is treating it like that's how the season will now play out. If people are panicking about Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, now is your time to buy-low on a QB1 with upside. The same can be said about Omarion Hampton at running back and both of the Cowboys' star receivers. Below, our trade value chart will assign a number to each player that you can use to compare trades and return the most value possible in any given deal. 

Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. For the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded!

For 2026, the trade chart accounts for four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and ... drum-roll please ... half-PPR leagues! Yes, finally!

Now, one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers? Check out the updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media.

Quarterback

Playertm1QB-41QB-62QB
Josh AllenBUF202044
Lamar JacksonBAL161634
Joe BurrowCIN111226
Jalen HurtsPHI101024
Caleb WilliamsCHI101024
Dak PrescottDAL91022
Jayden DanielsWAS9922
Trevor LawrenceJAC8820
Brock PurdySF7718
Jaxson DartNYG7718
Justin HerbertLAC7718
Drake MayeNE7718
Tyler ShoughNO5512
Jared GoffDET5512
Matthew StaffordLAR5512
Patrick MahomesKC5512
Jordan LoveGB----12
Bryce YoungCAR----12
Jacoby BrissettARI----12
Baker MayfieldTB----10
Bo NixDEN----10
Malik WillisMIA----10
Daniel JonesIND----9
C.J. StroudHOU----9
Sam DarnoldSEA----8
Cam WardTEN----7
Geno SmithNYJ----7
Kyler MurrayMIN----6
Carson WentzMIN----6
Aaron RodgersPIT----6
Fernando MendozaLV----5
Kirk CousinsLV----5
Tua TagovailoaATL----5
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----5

Running back

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET454647
Bijan RobinsonATL434445
Jonathan TaylorIND4040.541
Christian McCaffreySF373839
Chase BrownCIN3636.537
James CookBUF3434.535
Derrick HenryBAL343434
Kenneth Walker IIIKC3333.534
Ashton JeantyLV2829.531
De'Von AchaneMIA262830
Saquon BarkleyPHI2626.527
Omarion HamptonLAC2525.526
Javonte WilliamsDAL2424.525
Travis Etienne Jr.NO212223
Breece HallNYJ2121.522
D'Andre SwiftCHI2020.521
Jeremiyah LoveARI2020.521
Kyren WilliamsLAR202020
Bucky IrvingTB181920
Cam SkatteboNYG1818.519
David MontgomeryHOU1616.517
Quinshon JudkinsCLE1414.515
Bhayshul TutenJAC121212
Jadarian PriceSEA121212
Rhamondre StevensonNE111111
TreVeyon HendersonNE88.59
Chuba HubbardCAR888
Jordan MasonMIN888
Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS777
J.K. DobbinsDEN777
MarShawn LloydGB777
Tony PollardTEN777
Blake CorumLAR777
Jaylen WarrenPIT66.57
Josh JacobsGB666
Rico DowdlePIT55.56
RJ HarveyDEN555
Jonathon BrooksCAR555
Kyle MonangaiCHI555
Aaron JonesMIN555
Kenneth GainwellTB555
Kaelon BlackSF555
Mike Washington Jr.LV555

Wide receiver

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN414243
Puka NacuaLAR404142
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA404142
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET3839.541
Justin JeffersonMIN3637.539
CeeDee LambDAL363738
George PickensDAL272829
Nico CollinsHOU262728
Drake LondonATL2526.528
Chris OlaveNO242526
Zay FlowersBAL2324.526
Malik NabersNYG232425
DeVonta SmithPHI222324
Rashee RiceKC212223
Tee HigginsCIN192021
Ladd McConkeyLAC181920
Garrett WilsonNYJ1617.519
Emeka EgbukaTB1617.519
DJ MooreBUF1617.519
Tetairoa McMillanCAR1617.519
Parker WashingtonJAC1415.517
Christian WatsonGB141516
Mike EvansSF1314.516
Jaylen WaddleDEN131415
Davante AdamsLAR131415
A.J. BrownNE111413
Luther Burden IIICHI101112
Jameson WilliamsDET101112
Terry McLaurinWAS8910
Marvin Harrison Jr.ARI8910
Rome OdunzeCHI789
Matthew GoldenGB789
Chris GodwinTB67.59
Jalen CokerCAR77.58
Quentin JohnstonLAC77.58
Michael WilsonARI678
Courtland SuttonDEN678
Brian Thomas Jr.JAC678
Carnell TateTEN678
Stefon DiggsWAS678
Alec PierceIND66.57
Jordan AddisonMIN66.57
DK MetcalfPIT567
Jayden ReedGB666
Josh DownsIND555
Michael Pittman Jr.PIT555
KC ConcepcionCLE555
Devaughn VeleNO555
Deebo SamuelSF555
Jordyn TysonNO555

Tight end

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Trey McBrideARI262830
Brock BowersLV262728
Colston LovelandCHI1818.519
Tyler WarrenIND111213
Isaiah LikelyNYG910.512
Tucker KraftGB88.59
Dalton KincaidBUF789
Dallas GoedertPHI789
Sam LaPortaDET77.58
Kyle PittsATL77.58
George KittleSF77.58
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE66.57
Juwan JohnsonNO66.57
Travis KelceKC555
Mark AndrewsBAL555
Add CBS Sports on Google