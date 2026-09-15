Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and there's no better time of the year than now to hit up your leaguemates and try to get a trade done. Week 1 overreactions are piling in and everyone is treating it like that's how the season will now play out. If people are panicking about Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, now is your time to buy-low on a QB1 with upside. The same can be said about Omarion Hampton at running back and both of the Cowboys' star receivers. Below, our trade value chart will assign a number to each player that you can use to compare trades and return the most value possible in any given deal.
Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. For the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded!
For 2026, the trade chart accounts for four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and ... drum-roll please ... half-PPR leagues! Yes, finally!
Now, one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.
Want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers? Check out the updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media.
Quarterback
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|20
|20
|44
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|16
|16
|34
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|11
|12
|26
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|10
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|10
|10
|24
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|9
|10
|22
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|9
|9
|22
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|8
|8
|20
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|7
|7
|18
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|7
|7
|18
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|7
|7
|18
|Drake Maye
|NE
|7
|7
|18
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|5
|5
|12
|Jared Goff
|DET
|5
|5
|12
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|5
|5
|12
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|5
|5
|12
|Jordan Love
|GB
|--
|--
|12
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|--
|--
|12
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|--
|--
|12
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|10
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|10
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|10
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|9
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|--
|--
|9
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|8
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|7
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|7
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|--
|--
|6
|Carson Wentz
|MIN
|--
|--
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|6
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|5
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|--
|--
|5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|ATL
|--
|--
|5
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|5
Running back
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|45
|46
|47
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|43
|44
|45
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|40
|40.5
|41
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|37
|38
|39
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|36
|36.5
|37
|James Cook
|BUF
|34
|34.5
|35
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|34
|34
|34
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|33
|33.5
|34
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|28
|29.5
|31
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|26
|28
|30
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|26
|26.5
|27
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|25
|25.5
|26
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|24
|24.5
|25
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|21
|22
|23
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|21
|21.5
|22
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|20
|20.5
|21
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|20
|20.5
|21
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|20
|20
|20
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|18
|19
|20
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|18
|18.5
|19
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|16
|16.5
|17
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|14
|14.5
|15
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|12
|12
|12
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|12
|12
|12
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|11
|11
|11
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|8
|8.5
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|8
|8
|8
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|8
|8
|8
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|7
|7
|7
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|7
|7
|7
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|7
|7
|7
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|7
|7
|7
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|7
|7
|7
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|6
|6.5
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|6
|6
|6
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|5
|5.5
|6
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|5
|5
|5
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|5
|5
|5
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|5
|5
|5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|5
|5
|5
Wide receiver
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|41
|42
|43
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|40
|41
|42
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|40
|41
|42
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|38
|39.5
|41
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|36
|37.5
|39
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|36
|37
|38
|George Pickens
|DAL
|27
|28
|29
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|26
|27
|28
|Drake London
|ATL
|25
|26.5
|28
|Chris Olave
|NO
|24
|25
|26
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|23
|24.5
|26
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|23
|24
|25
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|22
|23
|24
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|21
|22
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|19
|20
|21
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|18
|19
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|16
|17.5
|19
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|16
|17.5
|19
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|16
|17.5
|19
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|16
|17.5
|19
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|14
|15.5
|17
|Christian Watson
|GB
|14
|15
|16
|Mike Evans
|SF
|13
|14.5
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|13
|14
|15
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|13
|14
|15
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|11
|14
|13
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|10
|11
|12
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|10
|11
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|8
|9
|10
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|8
|9
|10
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|7
|8
|9
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|7
|8
|9
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|6
|7.5
|9
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|7
|7.5
|8
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|7
|7.5
|8
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|6
|7
|8
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|6
|7
|8
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|6
|7
|8
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|6
|7
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|6
|7
|8
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|6
|6.5
|7
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|6
|6.5
|7
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|5
|6
|7
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|6
|6
|6
|Josh Downs
|IND
|5
|5
|5
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|5
|5
|5
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|5
|5
|5
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|5
|5
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|5
|5
|5
Tight end
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|26
|28
|30
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|26
|27
|28
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|18
|18.5
|19
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|11
|12
|13
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|9
|10.5
|12
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|8
|8.5
|9
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|7
|8
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|7
|8
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|7
|7.5
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|7
|7.5
|8
|George Kittle
|SF
|7
|7.5
|8
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|6
|6.5
|7
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|6
|6.5
|7
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|5
|5
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|5
|5
|5