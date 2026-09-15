Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and there's no better time of the year than now to hit up your leaguemates and try to get a trade done. Week 1 overreactions are piling in and everyone is treating it like that's how the season will now play out. If people are panicking about Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, now is your time to buy-low on a QB1 with upside. The same can be said about Omarion Hampton at running back and both of the Cowboys' star receivers. Below, our trade value chart will assign a number to each player that you can use to compare trades and return the most value possible in any given deal.

Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. For the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded!

For 2026, the trade chart accounts for four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and ... drum-roll please ... half-PPR leagues! Yes, finally!

Now, one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers? Check out the updated projected rest-of-season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media.

Quarterback

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 20 20 44 Lamar Jackson BAL 16 16 34 Joe Burrow CIN 11 12 26 Jalen Hurts PHI 10 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 10 10 24 Dak Prescott DAL 9 10 22 Jayden Daniels WAS 9 9 22 Trevor Lawrence JAC 8 8 20 Brock Purdy SF 7 7 18 Jaxson Dart NYG 7 7 18 Justin Herbert LAC 7 7 18 Drake Maye NE 7 7 18 Tyler Shough NO 5 5 12 Jared Goff DET 5 5 12 Matthew Stafford LAR 5 5 12 Patrick Mahomes KC 5 5 12 Jordan Love GB -- -- 12 Bryce Young CAR -- -- 12 Jacoby Brissett ARI -- -- 12 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 10 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 10 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 10 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 9 C.J. Stroud HOU -- -- 9 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 8 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 7 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 7 Kyler Murray MIN -- -- 6 Carson Wentz MIN -- -- 6 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 6 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 5 Kirk Cousins LV -- -- 5 Tua Tagovailoa ATL -- -- 5 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 5

Running back

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 45 46 47 Bijan Robinson ATL 43 44 45 Jonathan Taylor IND 40 40.5 41 Christian McCaffrey SF 37 38 39 Chase Brown CIN 36 36.5 37 James Cook BUF 34 34.5 35 Derrick Henry BAL 34 34 34 Kenneth Walker III KC 33 33.5 34 Ashton Jeanty LV 28 29.5 31 De'Von Achane MIA 26 28 30 Saquon Barkley PHI 26 26.5 27 Omarion Hampton LAC 25 25.5 26 Javonte Williams DAL 24 24.5 25 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 21 22 23 Breece Hall NYJ 21 21.5 22 D'Andre Swift CHI 20 20.5 21 Jeremiyah Love ARI 20 20.5 21 Kyren Williams LAR 20 20 20 Bucky Irving TB 18 19 20 Cam Skattebo NYG 18 18.5 19 David Montgomery HOU 16 16.5 17 Quinshon Judkins CLE 14 14.5 15 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 12 12 12 Jadarian Price SEA 12 12 12 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 11 11 11 TreVeyon Henderson NE 8 8.5 9 Chuba Hubbard CAR 8 8 8 Jordan Mason MIN 8 8 8 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 7 7 7 J.K. Dobbins DEN 7 7 7 MarShawn Lloyd GB 7 7 7 Tony Pollard TEN 7 7 7 Blake Corum LAR 7 7 7 Jaylen Warren PIT 6 6.5 7 Josh Jacobs GB 6 6 6 Rico Dowdle PIT 5 5.5 6 RJ Harvey DEN 5 5 5 Jonathon Brooks CAR 5 5 5 Kyle Monangai CHI 5 5 5 Aaron Jones MIN 5 5 5 Kenneth Gainwell TB 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5 Mike Washington Jr. LV 5 5 5

Wide receiver

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Ja'Marr Chase CIN 41 42 43 Puka Nacua LAR 40 41 42 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 40 41 42 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 38 39.5 41 Justin Jefferson MIN 36 37.5 39 CeeDee Lamb DAL 36 37 38 George Pickens DAL 27 28 29 Nico Collins HOU 26 27 28 Drake London ATL 25 26.5 28 Chris Olave NO 24 25 26 Zay Flowers BAL 23 24.5 26 Malik Nabers NYG 23 24 25 DeVonta Smith PHI 22 23 24 Rashee Rice KC 21 22 23 Tee Higgins CIN 19 20 21 Ladd McConkey LAC 18 19 20 Garrett Wilson NYJ 16 17.5 19 Emeka Egbuka TB 16 17.5 19 DJ Moore BUF 16 17.5 19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 16 17.5 19 Parker Washington JAC 14 15.5 17 Christian Watson GB 14 15 16 Mike Evans SF 13 14.5 16 Jaylen Waddle DEN 13 14 15 Davante Adams LAR 13 14 15 A.J. Brown NE 11 14 13 Luther Burden III CHI 10 11 12 Jameson Williams DET 10 11 12 Terry McLaurin WAS 8 9 10 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI 8 9 10 Rome Odunze CHI 7 8 9 Matthew Golden GB 7 8 9 Chris Godwin TB 6 7.5 9 Jalen Coker CAR 7 7.5 8 Quentin Johnston LAC 7 7.5 8 Michael Wilson ARI 6 7 8 Courtland Sutton DEN 6 7 8 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC 6 7 8 Carnell Tate TEN 6 7 8 Stefon Diggs WAS 6 7 8 Alec Pierce IND 6 6.5 7 Jordan Addison MIN 6 6.5 7 DK Metcalf PIT 5 6 7 Jayden Reed GB 6 6 6 Josh Downs IND 5 5 5 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT 5 5 5 KC Concepcion CLE 5 5 5 Devaughn Vele NO 5 5 5 Deebo Samuel SF 5 5 5 Jordyn Tyson NO 5 5 5

Tight end

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Trey McBride ARI 26 28 30 Brock Bowers LV 26 27 28 Colston Loveland CHI 18 18.5 19 Tyler Warren IND 11 12 13 Isaiah Likely NYG 9 10.5 12 Tucker Kraft GB 8 8.5 9 Dalton Kincaid BUF 7 8 9 Dallas Goedert PHI 7 8 9 Sam LaPorta DET 7 7.5 8 Kyle Pitts ATL 7 7.5 8 George Kittle SF 7 7.5 8 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 6 6.5 7 Juwan Johnson NO 6 6.5 7 Travis Kelce KC 5 5 5 Mark Andrews BAL 5 5 5