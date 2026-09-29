Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season was rough. Injuries ravaged a number of Fantasy lineups and made putting together a quality squad in September tougher than it should be. And the waiver wire doesn't have a lot of promising options, especially at RB.
It means that now is the time to talk trade. It might be your only pathway to piecing together a solid team.
More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|23
|23
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|16
|16
|36
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|10
|11
|28
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|11
|12
|28
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|10
|11
|26
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|9
|9
|20
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|9
|9
|20
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|8
|8
|16
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|8
|8
|22
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|8
|8
|22
|Jared Goff
|DET
|7
|7
|12
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|6
|6
|12
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|--
|--
|12
|Jordan Love
|GB
|--
|--
|12
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|--
|--
|11
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|11
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|--
|--
|11
|Drake Maye
|NE
|--
|--
|11
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|11
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|11
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|--
|--
|11
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|10
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|--
|--
|10
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|8
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|8
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|--
|--
|8
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|8
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|--
|--
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|7
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|6
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|5
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|--
|--
|5
|Marcus Mariota
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|5
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|50
|51.5
|53
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|47
|48.5
|50
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|44
|45.5
|47
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|39
|40.5
|42
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|40
|40.5
|41
|James Cook
|BUF
|39
|39.5
|40
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|39
|39
|39
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|30
|31
|32
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|29
|29.5
|30
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|25
|26
|27
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|25
|25.5
|26
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|22
|23
|24
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|23
|23
|23
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|21
|22
|23
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|21
|22
|23
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|19
|20
|21
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|19
|20
|21
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|17
|18
|19
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|18
|18
|18
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|14
|15
|16
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|14
|14
|14
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|13
|13
|13
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|11
|11.5
|12
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|11
|11.5
|12
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|9
|9.5
|10
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|10
|10
|10
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|9
|9
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|8
|8
|8
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|7
|7.5
|8
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|7
|7
|7
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|7
|7
|7
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|7
|7
|7
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|6
|6
|6
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|6
|6
|6
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|5
|5
|5
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|5
|5
|5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|5
|5
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|5
|5
|5
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|5
|5
|5
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|48
|50
|52
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|43
|44.5
|46
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|39
|41
|43
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|39
|41
|43
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|36
|37.5
|39
|Chris Olave
|NO
|33
|35
|37
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|33
|35
|37
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|27
|28
|29
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|26
|27.5
|29
|Drake London
|ATL
|24
|26
|28
|George Pickens
|DAL
|23
|24
|25
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|20
|21.5
|23
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|19
|21
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|20
|21
|22
|Christian Watson
|GB
|17
|18.5
|20
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|17
|18
|19
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|15
|16.5
|18
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|15
|16
|17
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|15
|16
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|14
|15.5
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|13
|15
|17
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|13
|14.5
|16
|Mike Evans
|SF
|13
|14.5
|16
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|13
|14
|15
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|12
|13.5
|15
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|11
|12
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|10
|11
|12
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|10
|11
|12
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|9
|10.5
|12
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|8
|9
|10
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|8
|9
|10
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|8
|9
|10
|Josh Downs
|IND
|7
|8
|9
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|7
|7.5
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|6
|7
|8
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|6
|6.5
|7
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|5
|6
|7
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|5
|5.5
|6
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|5
|5.5
|6
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|5
|5.5
|6
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|--
|--
|6
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|5
|5
|5
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|5
|5
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|29
|31
|33
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|28
|29.5
|31
|George Kittle
|SF
|12
|13.5
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|11
|12
|13
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|9
|11
|13
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|8
|9.5
|11
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|8
|9
|10
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|7
|8
|9
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|7
|8
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|7
|8
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|5
|6
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|5
|6
|7
|Kenyon Sadiq
|5
|6
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|5
|6
|7
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Darren Waller
|5
|5.5
|6
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|--
|--
|5