Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season was rough. Injuries ravaged a number of Fantasy lineups and made putting together a quality squad in September tougher than it should be. And the waiver wire doesn't have a lot of promising options, especially at RB.  

It means that now is the time to talk trade. It might be your only pathway to piecing together a solid team. 

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Playertm1QB-41QB-62QB
Josh AllenBUF232350
Lamar JacksonBAL161636
Brock PurdySF101128
Dak PrescottDAL111228
Joe BurrowCIN101126
Trevor LawrenceJAC9920
Patrick MahomesKC9920
Tyler ShoughNO8816
Jalen HurtsPHI8822
Caleb WilliamsCHI8822
Jared GoffDET7712
Matthew StaffordLAR6612
Jayden DanielsWAS----12
Jordan LoveGB----12
Bryce YoungCAR----11
Justin HerbertLAC----11
Kyler MurrayMIN----11
Drake MayeNE----11
Malik WillisMIA----11
Bo NixDEN----11
Jacoby BrissettARI----11
Geno SmithNYJ----10
Jameis WinstonNYG----10
Sam DarnoldSEA----8
Daniel JonesIND----8
C.J. StroudHOU----8
Deshaun WatsonCLE----8
Kirk CousinsLV----7
Baker MayfieldTB----7
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----6
Aaron RodgersPIT----6
Cam WardTEN----5
Jalon DanielsTB----5
Marcus MariotaWAS----5
J.J. McCarthyNYG----5
Fernando MendozaLV----5

Running back trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5051.553
Bijan RobinsonATL4748.550
Kenneth Walker IIIKC4445.547
Christian McCaffreySF3940.542
Jonathan TaylorIND4040.541
James CookBUF3939.540
Derrick HenryBAL393939
Chase BrownCIN303132
Saquon BarkleyPHI2929.530
Javonte WilliamsDAL252627
D'Andre SwiftCHI2525.526
Ashton JeantyLV222324
Kyren WilliamsLAR232323
Breece HallNYJ212223
Jeremiyah LoveARI212223
Cam SkatteboNYG192021
Chuba HubbardCAR192021
Bucky IrvingTB171819
Omarion HamptonLAC181818
Jaylen WarrenPIT141516
Bhayshul TutenJAC141414
Jadarian PriceSEA131313
Travis Etienne Jr.NO1111.512
David MontgomeryHOU1111.512
Quinshon JudkinsCLE99.510
Rhamondre StevensonNE101010
Aaron JonesMIN999
Josh JacobsGB888
TreVeyon HendersonNE77.58
Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS777
Tony PollardTEN777
Blake CorumLAR777
Jordan MasonMIN666
J.K. DobbinsDEN666
RJ HarveyDEN555
Kyle MonangaiCHI555
Braelon AllenNYJ555
Alvin KamaraNO555
Jaylen WrightMIA555
Ollie GordonMIA555
Kaelon BlackSF555
Zach CharbonnetSEA555
Rachaad WhiteWAS----5

Wide receiver trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA485052
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN4344.546
CeeDee LambDAL394143
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET394143
Justin JeffersonMIN3637.539
Chris OlaveNO333537
Puka NacuaLAR333537
Nico CollinsHOU272829
Zay FlowersBAL2627.529
Drake LondonATL242628
George PickensDAL232425
Parker WashingtonJAC2021.523
Garrett WilsonNYJ192123
DeVonta SmithPHI202122
Christian WatsonGB1718.520
Tee HigginsCIN171819
Tetairoa McMillanCAR1516.518
Davante AdamsLAR151617
DJ MooreBUF151617
Jaylen WaddleDEN1415.517
Ladd McConkeyLAC131517
Rashee RiceKC1314.516
Mike EvansSF1314.516
A.J. BrownNE131415
Emeka EgbukaTB1213.515
Matthew GoldenGB111213
Terry McLaurinWAS101112
Malik NabersNYG101112
Luther Burden IIICHI910.512
Jalen CokerCAR8910
Michael WilsonARI8910
Jameson WilliamsDET8910
Josh DownsIND789
Jordan AddisonMIN77.58
Stefon DiggsWAS678
Deebo SamuelSF66.57
DK MetcalfPIT567
Kalif RaymondCHI55.56
Denzel BostonCLE55.56
Devaughn VeleNO55.56
Carnell TateTEN55.56
Keenan AllenIND----6
Rome OdunzeCHI555
Jordyn TysonNO555

Tight end trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Trey McBrideARI293133
Brock BowersLV2829.531
George KittleSF1213.515
Dalton KincaidBUF111213
Tyler WarrenIND91113
Sam LaPortaDET89.511
Travis KelceKC8910
Juwan JohnsonNO789
Isaiah LikelyNYG789
Dallas GoedertPHI789
Tucker KraftGB567
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE567
Kenyon Sadiq
567
Kyle PittsATL567
Colston LovelandCHI55.56
Darren Waller
55.56
Dalton SchultzHOU----5
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