Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season was rough. Injuries ravaged a number of Fantasy lineups and made putting together a quality squad in September tougher than it should be. And the waiver wire doesn't have a lot of promising options, especially at RB.

It means that now is the time to talk trade. It might be your only pathway to piecing together a solid team.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 23 23 50 Lamar Jackson BAL 16 16 36 Brock Purdy SF 10 11 28 Dak Prescott DAL 11 12 28 Joe Burrow CIN 10 11 26 Trevor Lawrence JAC 9 9 20 Patrick Mahomes KC 9 9 20 Tyler Shough NO 8 8 16 Jalen Hurts PHI 8 8 22 Caleb Williams CHI 8 8 22 Jared Goff DET 7 7 12 Matthew Stafford LAR 6 6 12 Jayden Daniels WAS -- -- 12 Jordan Love GB -- -- 12 Bryce Young CAR -- -- 11 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 11 Kyler Murray MIN -- -- 11 Drake Maye NE -- -- 11 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 11 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 11 Jacoby Brissett ARI -- -- 11 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 10 Jameis Winston NYG -- -- 10 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 8 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 8 C.J. Stroud HOU -- -- 8 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 8 Kirk Cousins LV -- -- 7 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 7 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 6 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 6 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 5 Jalon Daniels TB -- -- 5 Marcus Mariota WAS -- -- 5 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 5 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 50 51.5 53 Bijan Robinson ATL 47 48.5 50 Kenneth Walker III KC 44 45.5 47 Christian McCaffrey SF 39 40.5 42 Jonathan Taylor IND 40 40.5 41 James Cook BUF 39 39.5 40 Derrick Henry BAL 39 39 39 Chase Brown CIN 30 31 32 Saquon Barkley PHI 29 29.5 30 Javonte Williams DAL 25 26 27 D'Andre Swift CHI 25 25.5 26 Ashton Jeanty LV 22 23 24 Kyren Williams LAR 23 23 23 Breece Hall NYJ 21 22 23 Jeremiyah Love ARI 21 22 23 Cam Skattebo NYG 19 20 21 Chuba Hubbard CAR 19 20 21 Bucky Irving TB 17 18 19 Omarion Hampton LAC 18 18 18 Jaylen Warren PIT 14 15 16 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 14 14 14 Jadarian Price SEA 13 13 13 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 11 11.5 12 David Montgomery HOU 11 11.5 12 Quinshon Judkins CLE 9 9.5 10 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 10 10 10 Aaron Jones MIN 9 9 9 Josh Jacobs GB 8 8 8 TreVeyon Henderson NE 7 7.5 8 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 7 7 7 Tony Pollard TEN 7 7 7 Blake Corum LAR 7 7 7 Jordan Mason MIN 6 6 6 J.K. Dobbins DEN 6 6 6 RJ Harvey DEN 5 5 5 Kyle Monangai CHI 5 5 5 Braelon Allen NYJ 5 5 5 Alvin Kamara NO 5 5 5 Jaylen Wright MIA 5 5 5 Ollie Gordon MIA 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5 Zach Charbonnet SEA 5 5 5 Rachaad White WAS -- -- 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 48 50 52 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 43 44.5 46 CeeDee Lamb DAL 39 41 43 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 39 41 43 Justin Jefferson MIN 36 37.5 39 Chris Olave NO 33 35 37 Puka Nacua LAR 33 35 37 Nico Collins HOU 27 28 29 Zay Flowers BAL 26 27.5 29 Drake London ATL 24 26 28 George Pickens DAL 23 24 25 Parker Washington JAC 20 21.5 23 Garrett Wilson NYJ 19 21 23 DeVonta Smith PHI 20 21 22 Christian Watson GB 17 18.5 20 Tee Higgins CIN 17 18 19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 15 16.5 18 Davante Adams LAR 15 16 17 DJ Moore BUF 15 16 17 Jaylen Waddle DEN 14 15.5 17 Ladd McConkey LAC 13 15 17 Rashee Rice KC 13 14.5 16 Mike Evans SF 13 14.5 16 A.J. Brown NE 13 14 15 Emeka Egbuka TB 12 13.5 15 Matthew Golden GB 11 12 13 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 11 12 Malik Nabers NYG 10 11 12 Luther Burden III CHI 9 10.5 12 Jalen Coker CAR 8 9 10 Michael Wilson ARI 8 9 10 Jameson Williams DET 8 9 10 Josh Downs IND 7 8 9 Jordan Addison MIN 7 7.5 8 Stefon Diggs WAS 6 7 8 Deebo Samuel SF 6 6.5 7 DK Metcalf PIT 5 6 7 Kalif Raymond CHI 5 5.5 6 Denzel Boston CLE 5 5.5 6 Devaughn Vele NO 5 5.5 6 Carnell Tate TEN 5 5.5 6 Keenan Allen IND -- -- 6 Rome Odunze CHI 5 5 5 Jordyn Tyson NO 5 5 5

Tight end trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Trey McBride ARI 29 31 33 Brock Bowers LV 28 29.5 31 George Kittle SF 12 13.5 15 Dalton Kincaid BUF 11 12 13 Tyler Warren IND 9 11 13 Sam LaPorta DET 8 9.5 11 Travis Kelce KC 8 9 10 Juwan Johnson NO 7 8 9 Isaiah Likely NYG 7 8 9 Dallas Goedert PHI 7 8 9 Tucker Kraft GB 5 6 7 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 5 6 7 Kenyon Sadiq

5 6 7 Kyle Pitts ATL 5 6 7 Colston Loveland CHI 5 5.5 6 Darren Waller

5 5.5 6 Dalton Schultz HOU -- -- 5