We are officially at the halfway point of the Fantasy football season. As long as you don't have six losses, you should consider yourself a contender. But there are two types of contenders. 

If you have between three and five losses, you're probably in a win-now mindset. If you have two or fewer losses, you've probably daydreamed about making a glory run toward your league's championship. 

Teams going for the gusto will attempt to land the superstar players in two-for-one and three-for-one trades from those in win-now mode. Those types of deals will begin now and continue until each league's trade deadline. And while trading elite-tier superstars isn't for the faint of heart, it is an option for those who can pick up a haul in terms of quality starters in exchange. 

And that's what the Trade Chart is designed to help you with. 

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Playertm1QB-41QB-62QB
Josh AllenBUF212146
Drake MayeNE161636
Joe BurrowCIN131432
Lamar JacksonBAL131330
Trevor LawrenceJAC111126
Brock PurdySF101126
Jayden DanielsWAS101024
Caleb WilliamsCHI101024
Jared GoffDET91024
Matthew StaffordLAR7820
Dak PrescottDAL7820
Jordan LoveGB7820
C.J. StroudHOU6718
Bryce YoungCAR6718
Patrick MahomesKC6718
Tyler ShoughNO----12
Malik WillisMIA----11
Kyler MurrayMIN----11
Aaron RodgersPIT----11
Bo NixDEN----11
Kirk CousinsLV----11
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----10
Justin HerbertLAC----10
Geno SmithNYJ----10
Sam DarnoldSEA----10
Jacoby BrissettARI----9
J.J. McCarthyNYG----9
Baker MayfieldTB----8
Deshaun WatsonCLE----8
Cam WardTEN----6
Tanner McKeePHI----5
Daniel JonesIND----5
Fernando MendozaLV----5

Running back trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5354.556
Kenneth Walker IIIKC5253.555
Bijan RobinsonATL4950.552
James CookBUF3838.539
Kyren WilliamsLAR343536
Christian McCaffreySF323436
Jonathan TaylorIND3434.535
Chuba HubbardCAR313233
Javonte WilliamsDAL303132
Derrick HenryBAL282828
D'Andre SwiftCHI2626.527
Ashton JeantyLV212325
Bucky IrvingTB212223
Jaylen WarrenPIT1920.522
Josh JacobsGB1919.520
Breece HallNYJ171819
Bhayshul TutenJAC1616.517
Rhamondre StevensonNE1515.516
Ollie GordonMIA151515
Saquon BarkleyPHI1414.515
Chase BrownCIN121314
Quinshon JudkinsCLE1212.513
Cam SkatteboNYG1111.512
Jeremiyah LoveARI1111.512
Travis Etienne Jr.NO88.59
Tony PollardTEN888
Jordan MasonMIN888
Zach CharbonnetSEA888
Woody MarksHOU678
Omarion HamptonLAC777
Jadarian PriceSEA777
Braelon AllenNYJ777
Rachaad WhiteWAS66.57
RJ HarveyDEN567
Kyle MonangaiCHI666
David MontgomeryHOU666
Aaron JonesMIN666
Alvin KamaraNO55.56
Blake CorumLAR555
Jonah ColemanDEN555
TreVeyon HendersonNE555
Emanuel WilsonSEA555
Kaelon BlackSF555
J.K. DobbinsDEN555

Wide receiver trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA495153
Puka NacuaLAR4648.551
CeeDee LambDAL4042.545
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN394143
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET384042
Malik NabersNYG373941
Zay FlowersBAL3233.535
Chris OlaveNO262830
Drake LondonATL2527.530
Justin JeffersonMIN2324.526
Parker WashingtonJAC212325
Tee HigginsCIN1819.521
Christian WatsonGB1819.521
George PickensDAL181920
Tetairoa McMillanCAR161820
Matthew GoldenGB1617.519
Nico CollinsHOU1516.518
Luther Burden IIICHI131517
Garrett WilsonNYJ131517
A.J. BrownNE1314.516
DeVonta SmithPHI1314.516
Jalen CokerCAR121416
Emeka EgbukaTB121416
Mike EvansSF1213.515
DJ MooreBUF121314
Jameson WilliamsDET111213
Stefon DiggsWAS1011.513
Carnell TateTEN91113
Michael WilsonARI910.512
Rashee RiceKC910.512
Tre TuckerLV8910
Ladd McConkeyLAC8910
DK MetcalfPIT8910
Omar Cooper JrNYJ678
Germie BernardPIT678
Jaylen WaddleDEN678
Denzel BostonCLE66.57
Deebo SamuelSF66.57
KC ConcepcionCLE567
Keenan AllenIND567
Antonio WilliamsWAS55.56
Davante AdamsLAR55.56
Marvin Harrison Jr.HOU55.56
Rome OdunzeCHI55.56
Makai LemonPHI555
Jakobi MeyersJAC555
Jordyn TysonNO555

Tight end trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5354.556
Kenneth Walker IIIKC5253.555
Bijan RobinsonATL4950.552
James CookBUF3838.539
Kyren WilliamsLAR343536
Christian McCaffreySF323436
Jonathan TaylorIND3434.535
Chuba HubbardCAR313233
Javonte WilliamsDAL303132
Derrick HenryBAL282828
D'Andre SwiftCHI2626.527
Ashton JeantyLV212325
Bucky IrvingTB212223
Jaylen WarrenPIT1920.522
Josh JacobsGB1919.520
Breece HallNYJ171819
Bhayshul TutenJAC1616.517
Rhamondre StevensonNE1515.516
Ollie GordonMIA151515
Saquon BarkleyPHI1414.515
Chase BrownCIN121314
Quinshon JudkinsCLE1212.513
Cam SkatteboNYG1111.512
Jeremiyah LoveARI1111.512
Travis Etienne Jr.NO88.59
Tony PollardTEN888
Jordan MasonMIN888
Zach CharbonnetSEA888
Woody MarksHOU678
Omarion HamptonLAC777
Jadarian PriceSEA777
Braelon AllenNYJ777
Rachaad WhiteWAS66.57
RJ HarveyDEN567
Kyle MonangaiCHI666
David MontgomeryHOU666
Aaron JonesMIN666
Alvin KamaraNO55.56
Blake CorumLAR555
Jonah ColemanDEN555
TreVeyon HendersonNE555
Emanuel WilsonSEA555
Kaelon BlackSF555
J.K. DobbinsDEN555










Playertmnon0.5PPR
Brock BowersLV212325
Trey McBrideARI161820
George KittleSF1516.518
Isaiah LikelyNYG1012.515
Sam LaPortaDET101214
Colston LovelandCHI8910
Tyler WarrenIND789
Kyle PittsATL789
Tucker KraftGB678
Hunter HenryNE----6
TJ HockensonMIN----6
Chig OkonkwoWAS----5
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE----5
Dallas GoedertPHI----5
Brenton StrangeJAC----5
Travis KelceKC----5
Terrance FergusonLAR----5