We are officially at the halfway point of the Fantasy football season. As long as you don't have six losses, you should consider yourself a contender. But there are two types of contenders.
If you have between three and five losses, you're probably in a win-now mindset. If you have two or fewer losses, you've probably daydreamed about making a glory run toward your league's championship.
Teams going for the gusto will attempt to land the superstar players in two-for-one and three-for-one trades from those in win-now mode. Those types of deals will begin now and continue until each league's trade deadline. And while trading elite-tier superstars isn't for the faint of heart, it is an option for those who can pick up a haul in terms of quality starters in exchange.
And that's what the Trade Chart is designed to help you with.
More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|21
|21
|46
|Drake Maye
|NE
|16
|16
|36
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|13
|14
|32
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|13
|13
|30
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|11
|11
|26
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|10
|11
|26
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|10
|10
|24
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|10
|10
|24
|Jared Goff
|DET
|9
|10
|24
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|7
|8
|20
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|7
|8
|20
|Jordan Love
|GB
|7
|8
|20
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|6
|7
|18
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|6
|7
|18
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|6
|7
|18
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|--
|--
|12
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|11
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|--
|--
|11
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|11
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|--
|--
|11
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|10
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|10
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|10
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|10
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|--
|--
|9
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|9
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|8
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|8
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|6
|Tanner McKee
|PHI
|--
|--
|5
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|5
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|53
|54.5
|56
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|52
|53.5
|55
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|49
|50.5
|52
|James Cook
|BUF
|38
|38.5
|39
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|34
|35
|36
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|32
|34
|36
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|34
|34.5
|35
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|31
|32
|33
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|30
|31
|32
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|28
|28
|28
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|26
|26.5
|27
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|21
|23
|25
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|21
|22
|23
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|19
|20.5
|22
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|19
|19.5
|20
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|17
|18
|19
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|16
|16.5
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|15
|15.5
|16
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|15
|15
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|14
|14.5
|15
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|12
|13
|14
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|12
|12.5
|13
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|11
|11.5
|12
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|11
|11.5
|12
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|8
|8.5
|9
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|8
|8
|8
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|8
|8
|8
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|8
|8
|8
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|6
|7
|8
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|7
|7
|7
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|7
|7
|7
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|6
|6.5
|7
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|5
|6
|7
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|6
|6
|6
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|6
|6
|6
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|6
|6
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|5.5
|6
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|5
|5
|5
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|5
|5
|5
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|49
|51
|53
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|46
|48.5
|51
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|40
|42.5
|45
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|39
|41
|43
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|38
|40
|42
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|37
|39
|41
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|32
|33.5
|35
|Chris Olave
|NO
|26
|28
|30
|Drake London
|ATL
|25
|27.5
|30
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|23
|24.5
|26
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|21
|23
|25
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|18
|19.5
|21
|Christian Watson
|GB
|18
|19.5
|21
|George Pickens
|DAL
|18
|19
|20
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|16
|18
|20
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|16
|17.5
|19
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|15
|16.5
|18
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|13
|15
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|13
|15
|17
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|13
|14.5
|16
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|13
|14.5
|16
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|12
|14
|16
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|12
|14
|16
|Mike Evans
|SF
|12
|13.5
|15
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|12
|13
|14
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|11
|12
|13
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|10
|11.5
|13
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|9
|11
|13
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|9
|10.5
|12
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|9
|10.5
|12
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|8
|9
|10
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|8
|9
|10
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|8
|9
|10
|Omar Cooper Jr
|NYJ
|6
|7
|8
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|6
|7
|8
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|6
|7
|8
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|6
|6.5
|7
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|6
|6.5
|7
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|5
|6
|7
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|5
|6
|7
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|5
|5.5
|6
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|5
|5.5
|6
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|5
|5.5
|6
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|5
|5
|5
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|5
|5
|5
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|5
|5
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|53
|54.5
|56
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|52
|53.5
|55
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|49
|50.5
|52
|James Cook
|BUF
|38
|38.5
|39
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|34
|35
|36
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|32
|34
|36
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|34
|34.5
|35
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|31
|32
|33
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|30
|31
|32
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|28
|28
|28
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|26
|26.5
|27
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|21
|23
|25
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|21
|22
|23
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|19
|20.5
|22
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|19
|19.5
|20
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|17
|18
|19
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|16
|16.5
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|15
|15.5
|16
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|15
|15
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|14
|14.5
|15
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|12
|13
|14
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|12
|12.5
|13
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|11
|11.5
|12
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|11
|11.5
|12
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|8
|8.5
|9
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|8
|8
|8
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|8
|8
|8
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|8
|8
|8
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|6
|7
|8
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|7
|7
|7
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|7
|7
|7
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|6
|6.5
|7
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|5
|6
|7
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|6
|6
|6
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|6
|6
|6
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|6
|6
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|5.5
|6
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|5
|5
|5
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|5
|5
|5
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|21
|23
|25
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|16
|18
|20
|George Kittle
|SF
|15
|16.5
|18
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|10
|12.5
|15
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|10
|12
|14
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|8
|9
|10
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|7
|8
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|7
|8
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|6
|7
|8
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|--
|--
|6
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|--
|--
|6
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|--
|--
|5
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|--
|--
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|--
|--
|5
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|--
|--
|5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|--
|--
|5
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|--
|--
|5