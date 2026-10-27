We are officially at the halfway point of the Fantasy football season. As long as you don't have six losses, you should consider yourself a contender. But there are two types of contenders.

If you have between three and five losses, you're probably in a win-now mindset. If you have two or fewer losses, you've probably daydreamed about making a glory run toward your league's championship.

Teams going for the gusto will attempt to land the superstar players in two-for-one and three-for-one trades from those in win-now mode. Those types of deals will begin now and continue until each league's trade deadline. And while trading elite-tier superstars isn't for the faint of heart, it is an option for those who can pick up a haul in terms of quality starters in exchange.

And that's what the Trade Chart is designed to help you with.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 21 21 46 Drake Maye NE 16 16 36 Joe Burrow CIN 13 14 32 Lamar Jackson BAL 13 13 30 Trevor Lawrence JAC 11 11 26 Brock Purdy SF 10 11 26 Jayden Daniels WAS 10 10 24 Caleb Williams CHI 10 10 24 Jared Goff DET 9 10 24 Matthew Stafford LAR 7 8 20 Dak Prescott DAL 7 8 20 Jordan Love GB 7 8 20 C.J. Stroud HOU 6 7 18 Bryce Young CAR 6 7 18 Patrick Mahomes KC 6 7 18 Tyler Shough NO -- -- 12 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 11 Kyler Murray MIN -- -- 11 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 11 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 11 Kirk Cousins LV -- -- 11 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 10 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 10 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 10 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 10 Jacoby Brissett ARI -- -- 9 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 9 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 8 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 8 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 6 Tanner McKee PHI -- -- 5 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 5 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 53 54.5 56 Kenneth Walker III KC 52 53.5 55 Bijan Robinson ATL 49 50.5 52 James Cook BUF 38 38.5 39 Kyren Williams LAR 34 35 36 Christian McCaffrey SF 32 34 36 Jonathan Taylor IND 34 34.5 35 Chuba Hubbard CAR 31 32 33 Javonte Williams DAL 30 31 32 Derrick Henry BAL 28 28 28 D'Andre Swift CHI 26 26.5 27 Ashton Jeanty LV 21 23 25 Bucky Irving TB 21 22 23 Jaylen Warren PIT 19 20.5 22 Josh Jacobs GB 19 19.5 20 Breece Hall NYJ 17 18 19 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 16 16.5 17 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 15 15.5 16 Ollie Gordon MIA 15 15 15 Saquon Barkley PHI 14 14.5 15 Chase Brown CIN 12 13 14 Quinshon Judkins CLE 12 12.5 13 Cam Skattebo NYG 11 11.5 12 Jeremiyah Love ARI 11 11.5 12 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 8 8.5 9 Tony Pollard TEN 8 8 8 Jordan Mason MIN 8 8 8 Zach Charbonnet SEA 8 8 8 Woody Marks HOU 6 7 8 Omarion Hampton LAC 7 7 7 Jadarian Price SEA 7 7 7 Braelon Allen NYJ 7 7 7 Rachaad White WAS 6 6.5 7 RJ Harvey DEN 5 6 7 Kyle Monangai CHI 6 6 6 David Montgomery HOU 6 6 6 Aaron Jones MIN 6 6 6 Alvin Kamara NO 5 5.5 6 Blake Corum LAR 5 5 5 Jonah Coleman DEN 5 5 5 TreVeyon Henderson NE 5 5 5 Emanuel Wilson SEA 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5 J.K. Dobbins DEN 5 5 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 49 51 53 Puka Nacua LAR 46 48.5 51 CeeDee Lamb DAL 40 42.5 45 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 39 41 43 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 38 40 42 Malik Nabers NYG 37 39 41 Zay Flowers BAL 32 33.5 35 Chris Olave NO 26 28 30 Drake London ATL 25 27.5 30 Justin Jefferson MIN 23 24.5 26 Parker Washington JAC 21 23 25 Tee Higgins CIN 18 19.5 21 Christian Watson GB 18 19.5 21 George Pickens DAL 18 19 20 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 16 18 20 Matthew Golden GB 16 17.5 19 Nico Collins HOU 15 16.5 18 Luther Burden III CHI 13 15 17 Garrett Wilson NYJ 13 15 17 A.J. Brown NE 13 14.5 16 DeVonta Smith PHI 13 14.5 16 Jalen Coker CAR 12 14 16 Emeka Egbuka TB 12 14 16 Mike Evans SF 12 13.5 15 DJ Moore BUF 12 13 14 Jameson Williams DET 11 12 13 Stefon Diggs WAS 10 11.5 13 Carnell Tate TEN 9 11 13 Michael Wilson ARI 9 10.5 12 Rashee Rice KC 9 10.5 12 Tre Tucker LV 8 9 10 Ladd McConkey LAC 8 9 10 DK Metcalf PIT 8 9 10 Omar Cooper Jr NYJ 6 7 8 Germie Bernard PIT 6 7 8 Jaylen Waddle DEN 6 7 8 Denzel Boston CLE 6 6.5 7 Deebo Samuel SF 6 6.5 7 KC Concepcion CLE 5 6 7 Keenan Allen IND 5 6 7 Antonio Williams WAS 5 5.5 6 Davante Adams LAR 5 5.5 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU 5 5.5 6 Rome Odunze CHI 5 5.5 6 Makai Lemon PHI 5 5 5 Jakobi Meyers JAC 5 5 5 Jordyn Tyson NO 5 5 5

Tight end trade values