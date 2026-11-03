Change is constant in the NFL, and there's no question this week will bring more of it. And when changes happen, the Trade Chart reacts.

The Jets situation is really intriguing: Braelon Allen has had at least 18.6 PPR points in three of his past four and at least 12.4 in each of the four. His metrics have been terrific, and he's proven to be a three-down back. But the Jets know Breece Hall can contribute as well. When both were healthy in Weeks 1 and 2, Hall played more than 60% of the snaps and hogged goal-line carries while Allen worked a bunch of third downs. Now? Everything's up for grabs, which makes assessing their values on the chart especially challenging. 

The Raiders situation might be a little easier to understand. Mike Washington Jr. has been the more effective runner all year; he just didn't get much of a chance to show it off until Week 8. When he did, he was solid, not amazing. Ashton Jeanty's numbers suggest he's not a solid runner, but he's been effective as a pass-catcher, a role he should be able to hold on to. And given the Raiders' upcoming schedule, there should be a bunch of games where Jeanty's fit and role could be better for Las Vegas than Washington's, even if it means a minimal amount of carries. That's why he's still ahead of Washington, plus there's always the chance the Raiders coaches give Jeanty more carries anyway. 

That's some insight into two of the evolving backfields across the NFL. Trades will also impact backfields, receiving rooms and starting quarterbacks within the next week or so until the November 10 deadline. That's why the Trade Chart will be updated following any major blockbuster swap. 

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

PLAYERTM1QB-41QB-62QB
Josh AllenBUF212146
Joe BurrowCIN171840
Drake MayeNE161636
Trevor LawrenceJAC141432
Brock PurdySF111228
Caleb WilliamsCHI111126
Jayden DanielsWAS101024
Jared GoffDET91024
Jordan LoveGB8922
Dak PrescottDAL7820
C.J. StroudHOU6718
Patrick MahomesKC6718
Matthew StaffordLAR6718
Bryce YoungCAR----12
Malik WillisMIA----12
Kirk CousinsLV----11
Tyler ShoughNO----11
Bo NixDEN----11
Kyler MurrayMIN----11
Sam DarnoldSEA----10
J.J. McCarthyNYG----10
Geno SmithNYJ----10
Michael Penix JrATL----10
Aaron RodgersPIT----10
Cam WardTEN----9
Justin HerbertLAC----8
Baker MayfieldTB----8
Deshaun WatsonCLE----7
Fernando MendozaLV----6
Gardner MinshewARI----5
Tanner McKeePHI----5
Daniel JonesIND----5
Jacoby BrissettARI----5
Carson BeckARI----5

Running back trade values

PLAYERTMNON0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5556.558
Kenneth Walker IIIKC5051.553
Bijan RobinsonATL4445.547
James CookBUF3939.540
Christian McCaffreySF323436
Chuba HubbardCAR313233
Jonathan TaylorIND3030.531
Javonte WilliamsDAL293031
Kyren WilliamsLAR272829
D'Andre SwiftCHI2626.527
Jaylen WarrenPIT2324.526
Bucky IrvingTB2222.523
Bhayshul TutenJAC2121.522
Josh JacobsGB171819
Derrick HenryBAL171717
Rhamondre StevensonNE1515.516
Chase BrownCIN141516
Ollie GordonMIA141414
Saquon BarkleyPHI1313.514
Cam SkatteboNYG1111.512
Jonah ColemanDEN1111.512
Breece HallNYJ1010.511
Ashton JeantyLV89.511
Braelon AllenNYJ99.510
Blake CorumLAR999
Tony PollardTEN999
Travis Etienne Jr.NO88.59
Mike Washington Jr.LV888
Quinshon JudkinsCLE888
Zach CharbonnetSEA888
Jadarian PriceSEA777
Woody MarksHOU66.57
Rachaad WhiteWAS66.57
Jordan MasonMIN666
David MontgomeryHOU666
Kyle MonangaiCHI666
Aaron JonesMIN666
Alvin KamaraNO55.56
Jeremiyah LoveARI55.56
Devin SingletaryNYG555
TreVeyon HendersonNE555
Kaelon BlackSF555
Tyler AllgeierARI555

Wide receiver trade values

PLAYERTMNON0.5PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA495153
Puka NacuaLAR4850.553
CeeDee LambDAL4042.545
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN394143
Malik NabersNYG373941
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET343638
Tee HigginsCIN252729
Chris OlaveNO242628
Drake LondonATL212325
Christian WatsonGB2021.523
Justin JeffersonMIN2021.523
Matthew GoldenGB1718.520
Luther Burden IIICHI161820
Parker WashingtonJAC1516.518
Nico CollinsHOU1516.518
Zay FlowersBAL1516.518
DJ MooreBUF1415.517
Garrett WilsonNYJ131517
George PickensDAL141516
Mike EvansSF1314.516
Tetairoa McMillanCAR1314.516
Rashee RiceKC121416
Emeka EgbukaTB121416
DeVonta SmithPHI121416
Jameson WilliamsDET121314
Jalen CokerCAR91113
Stefon DiggsWAS91113
Carnell TateTEN91113
Michael WilsonARI81012
Jaylen WaddleDEN8910
Ladd McConkeyLAC8910
DK MetcalfPIT789
Deebo SamuelSF789
A.J. BrownNE789
Tre TuckerLV55.56
Antonio WilliamsWAS55.56
Denzel BostonCLE55.56
Makai LemonPHI55.56
Davante AdamsLAR55.56
Rome OdunzeCHI55.56
Marvin Harrison Jr.HOU55.56
Omar Cooper JrNYJ55.56
Ryan FlournoyDAL----6
Keenan AllenIND----6
Germie BernardPIT----6
KC ConcepcionCLE----6
Jordyn TysonNO555
Caleb DouglasMIA----5
Josh DownsIND----5

Tight end trade values

PLAYERTMNON0.5PPR
Brock BowersLV222426
Trey McBrideARI161820
George KittleSF1415.517
Isaiah LikelyNYG91113
Colston LovelandCHI89.511
Tucker KraftGB789
Tyler WarrenIND789
Kyle PittsATL789
Sam LaPortaDET678
Dalton KincaidBUF66.57
TJ HockensonMIN567
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE----6
Travis KelceKC----5
Brenton StrangeJAC----5
Dallas GoedertPHI----5
Terrance FergusonLAR----5