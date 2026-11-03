Change is constant in the NFL, and there's no question this week will bring more of it. And when changes happen, the Trade Chart reacts.

The Jets situation is really intriguing: Braelon Allen has had at least 18.6 PPR points in three of his past four and at least 12.4 in each of the four. His metrics have been terrific, and he's proven to be a three-down back. But the Jets know Breece Hall can contribute as well. When both were healthy in Weeks 1 and 2, Hall played more than 60% of the snaps and hogged goal-line carries while Allen worked a bunch of third downs. Now? Everything's up for grabs, which makes assessing their values on the chart especially challenging.

The Raiders situation might be a little easier to understand. Mike Washington Jr. has been the more effective runner all year; he just didn't get much of a chance to show it off until Week 8. When he did, he was solid, not amazing. Ashton Jeanty's numbers suggest he's not a solid runner, but he's been effective as a pass-catcher, a role he should be able to hold on to. And given the Raiders' upcoming schedule, there should be a bunch of games where Jeanty's fit and role could be better for Las Vegas than Washington's, even if it means a minimal amount of carries. That's why he's still ahead of Washington, plus there's always the chance the Raiders coaches give Jeanty more carries anyway.

That's some insight into two of the evolving backfields across the NFL. Trades will also impact backfields, receiving rooms and starting quarterbacks within the next week or so until the November 10 deadline. That's why the Trade Chart will be updated following any major blockbuster swap.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was invented by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Running back trade values

Wide receiver trade values

Tight end trade values