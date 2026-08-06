Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers 2.0: Ja'Marr Chase leads a deep Tier 1

A tier-based system for addressing the WR position in your Fantasy drafts

By
5 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
NFL: NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals
Icon Sportswire

Of the wide receivers that played at least 10 games in 2025 and finished top-12 in half-PPR points per game, four averaged at least 15 half-PPR points and 24 total averaged at least 10 half-PPR points.

The first number is in line with what we've seen previously -- no fewer than four and no more than five wideouts averaged more than 15 half-PPR points in each of the past two seasons. 

But in 2024 and 2023, using the same 10-game minimum qualifier, at least 34 wide receivers averaged at least 10 half-PPR points.

It's not because teams are passing less -- the overall NFL pass play rate was 56.2% in 2025, about in line with where it's been since 2021. It's where the ball is going.

Receivers didn't score as much. In fact, the 470 total touchdowns caught by wide receivers in 2025 were the second-fewest since 2017. Meanwhile, tight ends caught 231 touchdowns, the most in a season since 2013 (233), and running backs caught over 100 scores for the first time since 2021.

Receivers also saw their lowest combined target share since 2017. The 57.9% was more than two percentage points behind where receivers were in 2024; usually, they've been around 59.5%. And while receivers lost targets, tight ends gained in a big way -- a 23.8% combined target share, the highest mark ever recorded.

And teams have preferred to use multiple receivers and spread the ball around when they don't have that undisputed alpha (or in the case of a few teams, two alphas). Nineteen qualifying wide receivers averaged at least seven targets per game, while 18 averaged between 6.0 and 6.9 targets per game. The seven-plus target number was 29 in 2024 and 2023!

And teams are running the ball more. We've seen a steady decline league-wide in pass attempts, from 34.4 per game per team in 2021 to 32.1 last season. Efficiency hasn't improved, either. 

It might make you want to put a premium on those receivers who you know will see a ton of targets -- and do your due diligence on others after the early rounds who could see a ton of targets.

Lastly, the more catches are worth, the more you should chase high-volume receivers. In half-PPR, that edge only goes so far -- the 10th-best receiver in half-PPR last year on a per-game basis would have ranked 18th among the running backs last year. So the premium you might put on stud receivers in half-PPR might not be as good in full PPR.

Some positional notes:

  • Ten of the top-12 qualifying wide receivers (played 10-plus games) averaged at least 8.0 targets per game.
  • The wide receiver with the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with 15-plus half-PPR points per game is Amon-Ra St. Brown (three seasons). Justin Jefferson would have held that record if he had not stumbled last year.
  • Between five and six of the top 12 wide receivers in 2024 and 2025 were on playoff teams. That's a big drop from 2021-23, when at least eight of the top 12 wideouts were on playoff teams. 
  • Between seven and eight of the top 12 wide receivers in 2023-25 were also in the top 12 the previous year. That's fairly good consistency. 

Tier 1

Round 1 in half-PPR

player headshot
Ja'Marr Chase WR
CIN Cincinnati • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
125
TAR
185
REYDS
1412
TD
8
FPTS/G
15.7
player headshot
Puka Nacua WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
129
TAR
166
REYDS
1715
TD
11
FPTS/G
19.4
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
119
TAR
163
REYDS
1793
TD
10
FPTS/G
17.7
player headshot
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
DET Detroit • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
117
TAR
172
REYDS
1401
TD
11
FPTS/G
15.6
player headshot
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
75
TAR
117
REYDS
1077
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.7

Studs with high target volume from week to week. Not much else to think about here, other than one name in the group doesn't carry the same kind of track record of success as the others. That's the minimal risk you'll take with Smith-Njigba, whose previous high in half-PPR was 11.9 per game.

These will mostly be Round 1 picks expected to land north of 15 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 2

Round 2 in half-PPR

player headshot
Justin Jefferson WR
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
84
TAR
141
REYDS
1048
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.4
player headshot
A.J. Brown WR
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
78
TAR
121
REYDS
1003
TD
7
FPTS/G
12.1
player headshot
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
53
TAR
78
REYDS
571
TD
6
FPTS/G
15.5
player headshot
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
68
TAR
112
REYDS
919
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.0
player headshot
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
71
TAR
120
REYDS
1117
TD
7
FPTS/G
12.7
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
18
TAR
35
REYDS
271
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.3

Studs with high target volume from week to week, but also a wee bit of downside due to quarterback, injury, and/or age concerns. Any could finish top 5 and no one would be shocked, but it would mean carrying high target volume through most of the regular season without a drop-off in play from their quarterback. Honestly, it's not too much to ask for from any of these guys. Jefferson is the one most people are expecting a huge resurgence from -- you already know his track record. Nabers is a fast riser after he showed up healthy to training camp.

Most of these receivers will be second-round picks with an expectation of 14 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 3

Round 3 in half-PPR

player headshot
George Pickens WR
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
93
TAR
137
REYDS
1429
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.4
player headshot
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
59
TAR
98
REYDS
846
TD
11
FPTS/G
12.1
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
TB Tampa Bay • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
63
TAR
127
REYDS
938
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.7
player headshot
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
100
TAR
156
REYDS
1163
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.6
player headshot
DeVonta Smith WR
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
77
TAR
113
REYDS
1008
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.6

A slim majority of these guys have quarterback concerns but also have incredible talent. Not sure every receiver here has really good target volume but expecting north of 6.5 targets per game is fair. I'm not sure that's such a great number given where you're drafting these guys. But the reality is that every single player in the group could justifiably finish inside the top 10 or outside the top 20 at receiver and no one would be surprised either way.

Figure this group has a shot at 13 half-PPR points per game, but with volatility. Only Olave and Pickens were top-12 in consistency rate last year.

Tier 4

Round 4 in half-PPR

player headshot
Jaylen Waddle WR
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
64
TAR
100
REYDS
910
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.1
player headshot
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
38
TAR
60
REYDS
582
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.5
player headshot
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
36
TAR
59
REYDS
395
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
66
TAR
106
REYDS
789
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.2
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
86
TAR
118
REYDS
1211
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.8
player headshot
DJ Moore WR
BUF Buffalo • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
50
TAR
85
REYDS
682
TD
8
FPTS/G
8.5

This tier frankly isn't that different from the tier prior. In fact, there are more receivers with better quarterbacks than in Tier 3. Problem is these guys don't necessarily have the same kind of expected target volume as the others, save for McLaurin and Wilson, but those guys aren't promised a ton of touchdowns. I'm not sure any of these guys are -- of the six, there have been seven times combined when one receiver has scored at least seven times in a season. A lot of these guys have been around a while. That's a little more alarming in half-PPR where their reception tally isn't quite as important. 

They're best drafted as No. 2 options. This tier might be expected to land closer to 12 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 5

Round 5 in half-PPR

player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
47
TAR
60
REYDS
652
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
CAR Carolina • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
70
TAR
122
REYDS
1014
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.4
player headshot
Davante Adams WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
60
TAR
114
REYDS
789
TD
14
FPTS/G
13.8
player headshot
Christian Watson WR
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
35
TAR
55
REYDS
611
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.5

Very different profiles in this foursome. Burden could lead them all in targets and catches but finish last in touchdowns. Adams could lead them all in touchdowns but finish last in catches and yards. McMillan and Watson have high ceilings and depressing floors. And yet it's the last stop on the wide receiver tiers before you get to players who are better served as No. 3 options. 

Feel free to think of the players in this tier with an 11 half-PPR points per game expectation. 

Tier 6

Round 6 in half-PPR

player headshot
Parker Washington WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
58
TAR
95
REYDS
847
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.7
player headshot
Mike Evans WR
SF San Francisco • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 13 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
30
TAR
62
REYDS
368
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.7
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
48
TAR
91
REYDS
707
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.2
player headshot
Jameson Williams WR
DET Detroit • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
65
TAR
102
REYDS
1117
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.0
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
ARI Arizona • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
41
TAR
73
REYDS
608
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
44
TAR
90
REYDS
661
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.3

Tier 7

Round 7 in half-PPR

player headshot
Carnell Tate WR
TEN Tennessee • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
33
TAR
51
REYDS
360
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.4
player headshot
Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
47
TAR
84
REYDS
1003
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
74
TAR
124
REYDS
1017
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.8
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
42
TAR
79
REYDS
610
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.7

Tier 8

Round 8 in half-PPR

player headshot
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
58
TAR
88
REYDS
566
TD
4
FPTS/G
6.7
player headshot
Wan'Dale Robinson WR
TEN Tennessee • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
92
TAR
140
REYDS
1014
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Michael Wilson WR
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
78
TAR
126
REYDS
1006
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
51
TAR
84
REYDS
735
TD
8
FPTS/G
10.4
player headshot
Jakobi Meyers WR
JAC Jacksonville • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
75
TAR
110
REYDS
835
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.6
player headshot
Michael Pittman WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
80
TAR
111
REYDS
784
TD
7
FPTS/G
9.6

Tier 9

Round 9 in half-PPR

player headshot
KC Concepcion WR
CLE Cleveland • #1
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
42
TAR
73
REYDS
532
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.4
player headshot
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
19
TAR
22
REYDS
207
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.6
player headshot
Jordyn Tyson WR
NO New Orleans
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
DK Metcalf WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
59
TAR
99
REYDS
850
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5

Solid Backups

Rounds 10+ in half-PPR

player headshot
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
72
TAR
99
REYDS
727
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.8
player headshot
Jalen Coker WR
CAR Carolina • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
33
TAR
43
REYDS
394
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.7
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
GB Green Bay
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
29
TAR
44
REYDS
361
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.0
player headshot
Jalen Nailor WR
LV Las Vegas • #9
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
29
TAR
53
REYDS
444
TD
4
FPTS/G
5.1
player headshot
Makai Lemon WR
PHI Philadelphia • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Stefon Diggs WR
NE New England • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
85
TAR
102
REYDS
1013
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.9
player headshot
Rashid Shaheed WR
SEA Seattle • #22
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
59
TAR
92
REYDS
687
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.1
player headshot
Romeo Doubs WR
NE New England • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
55
TAR
85
REYDS
724
TD
6
FPTS/G
8.6
Add CBS Sports on Google
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!