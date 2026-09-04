The name of the game when it comes to receivers is targets. You can't score or get yardage or receptions without them. Draft receivers who are going to get seven-plus targets per game (eight-plus in the early rounds).

You might think that's something every receiver will do. It's not.

Nineteen qualifying wide receivers averaged at least seven targets per game last year, while 18 averaged between 6.0 and 6.9 targets per game. The seven-plus target number was 29 in 2024 and 2023!

So when you waltz through these Tiers, think about how many targets per game each receiver will get, then think about how many 100-yard games and how many touchdowns they could realistically get. The fewer names who can get all of these wonderful numbers, the more inclined you should be to draft this position early on.

Lastly, the more catches are worth in your scoring, the more you should chase high-volume receivers. In half-PPR, that edge only goes so far -- the 10th-best receiver in half-PPR last year on a per-game basis would have ranked 18th among the running backs last year. So the premium you might put on stud receivers in half-PPR might not be as good in full PPR.

These Tiers are based on half-PPR, important to note because we offer full-PPR and non-PPR rankings. This should help you have an idea where these players will get taken in your drafts.

Tier 1

Round 1 in half-PPR

Studs with high target volume from week to week. Not much else to think about here, other than one name in the group doesn't carry the same kind of track record of success as the others. That's the minimal risk you'll take with Smith-Njigba, whose previous high in half-PPR was 11.9 per game.

These will mostly be Round 1 picks expected to land north of 15 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 2

Round 2 in half-PPR

Studs with high target volume from week to week, but also a wee bit of downside due to quarterback, injury, another elite target in the offense and/or age concerns. Any could finish top 5 and no one would be shocked, but it would mean carrying high target volume through most of the regular season without a drop-off in play from their quarterback. Honestly, it's not too much to ask for from any of these guys. Jefferson is the one most people are expecting a huge resurgence from -- you already know his track record. Nabers was a fast riser. London took a dip when it looked like Michael Penix Jr. wouldn't be ready for the start of the year -- you should feel better about London if Penix is named Atlanta's Week 1 starter.

Most of these receivers will be second-round picks with an expectation of 14 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 3

Round 3 in half-PPR

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 59 TAR 98 REYDS 846 TD 11 FPTS/G 12.1 DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 77 TAR 113 REYDS 1008 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 53 TAR 78 REYDS 571 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.5 Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 66 TAR 106 REYDS 789 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.2

These guys don't have major quarterback concerns and have incredible talent. Nearly every receiver here has really good target volume ahead of them, and every single player in the group could justifiably finish inside the top 10 or outside the top 20 at receiver and no one would be surprised either way.

Figure this group has a shot at 13 half-PPR points per game, but with volatility. Only Rice was top-12 in consistency rate last year, but if the Chiefs run the ball in 2026 then his target volume could be affected.

Tier 4

Round 4 in half-PPR

This tier frankly isn't that different from the tier prior. Maybe a few have quarterback concerns but all of them should see at least seven targets per game. The larger issue is that none of them are promised a lot of touchdowns. If you see a player with eight-plus touchdown potential and seven-plus target per game potential, then grab them if they're lasting this late. I'm not sure these guys qualify in the touchdown department.

They're best drafted as No. 2 options. This tier might be expected to land closer to 12 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 5

Round 5 in half-PPR

Very different profiles. Burden could lead them all in targets and catches but finish last in touchdowns. So might Moore. Adams could lead them all in touchdowns but finish last in catches and yards. Egbuka and Watson have high ceilings and depressing floors. And yet it's the last stop on the wide receiver tiers before you get to players who are better served as No. 3 options but may serve as No. 2 for your team if you fill other positions before these.

Feel free to think of the players in this tier with an 11 half-PPR points per game expectation.

Tier 6

Round 6 in half-PPR

Tier 7

Round 7 in half-PPR

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 33 TAR 51 REYDS 360 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 74 TAR 124 REYDS 1017 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.8 Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 51 TAR 84 REYDS 735 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.4 Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2025 Stats REC 42 TAR 79 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7

Tier 8

Round 8 in half-PPR

Tier 9

Round 9 in half-PPR

Solid Backups

Rounds 10+ in half-PPR