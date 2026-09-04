The name of the game when it comes to receivers is targets. You can't score or get yardage or receptions without them. Draft receivers who are going to get seven-plus targets per game (eight-plus in the early rounds). 

You might think that's something every receiver will do. It's not. 

Nineteen qualifying wide receivers averaged at least seven targets per game last year, while 18 averaged between 6.0 and 6.9 targets per game. The seven-plus target number was 29 in 2024 and 2023!  

So when you waltz through these Tiers, think about how many targets per game each receiver will get, then think about how many 100-yard games and how many touchdowns they could realistically get. The fewer names who can get all of these wonderful numbers, the more inclined you should be to draft this position early on. 

Lastly, the more catches are worth in your scoring, the more you should chase high-volume receivers. In half-PPR, that edge only goes so far -- the 10th-best receiver in half-PPR last year on a per-game basis would have ranked 18th among the running backs last year. So the premium you might put on stud receivers in half-PPR might not be as good in full PPR.

These Tiers are based on half-PPR, important to note because we offer full-PPR and non-PPR rankings. This should help you have an idea where these players will get taken in your drafts.   

Tier 1

Round 1 in half-PPR

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Ja'Marr Chase WR
CIN Cincinnati • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
125
TAR
185
REYDS
1412
TD
8
FPTS/G
15.7
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Puka Nacua WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
129
TAR
166
REYDS
1715
TD
11
FPTS/G
19.4
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
119
TAR
163
REYDS
1793
TD
10
FPTS/G
17.7
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Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
DET Detroit • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
117
TAR
172
REYDS
1401
TD
11
FPTS/G
15.6
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CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
75
TAR
117
REYDS
1077
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.7

Studs with high target volume from week to week. Not much else to think about here, other than one name in the group doesn't carry the same kind of track record of success as the others. That's the minimal risk you'll take with Smith-Njigba, whose previous high in half-PPR was 11.9 per game.

These will mostly be Round 1 picks expected to land north of 15 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 2

Round 2 in half-PPR

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A.J. Brown WR
NE New England • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
78
TAR
121
REYDS
1003
TD
7
FPTS/G
12.1
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Justin Jefferson WR
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
84
TAR
141
REYDS
1048
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.4
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Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
100
TAR
156
REYDS
1163
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.6
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Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
71
TAR
120
REYDS
1117
TD
7
FPTS/G
12.7
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Malik Nabers WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
18
TAR
35
REYDS
271
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.3
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Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
68
TAR
112
REYDS
919
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.0
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George Pickens WR
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
93
TAR
137
REYDS
1429
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.4

Studs with high target volume from week to week, but also a wee bit of downside due to quarterback, injury, another elite target in the offense and/or age concerns. Any could finish top 5 and no one would be shocked, but it would mean carrying high target volume through most of the regular season without a drop-off in play from their quarterback. Honestly, it's not too much to ask for from any of these guys. Jefferson is the one most people are expecting a huge resurgence from -- you already know his track record. Nabers was a fast riser. London took a dip when it looked like Michael Penix Jr. wouldn't be ready for the start of the year -- you should feel better about London if Penix is named Atlanta's Week 1 starter.

Most of these receivers will be second-round picks with an expectation of 14 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 3

Round 3 in half-PPR

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Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
59
TAR
98
REYDS
846
TD
11
FPTS/G
12.1
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DeVonta Smith WR
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
77
TAR
113
REYDS
1008
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.6
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Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
53
TAR
78
REYDS
571
TD
6
FPTS/G
15.5
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Ladd McConkey WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
66
TAR
106
REYDS
789
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.2

These guys don't have major quarterback concerns and have incredible talent. Nearly every receiver here has really good target volume ahead of them, and every single player in the group could justifiably finish inside the top 10 or outside the top 20 at receiver and no one would be surprised either way. 

Figure this group has a shot at 13 half-PPR points per game, but with volatility. Only Rice was top-12 in consistency rate last year, but if the Chiefs run the ball in 2026 then his target volume could be affected.

Tier 4

Round 4 in half-PPR

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Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
86
TAR
118
REYDS
1211
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.8
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Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
36
TAR
59
REYDS
395
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
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Jaylen Waddle WR
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
64
TAR
100
REYDS
910
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.1
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Tetairoa McMillan WR
CAR Carolina • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
70
TAR
122
REYDS
1014
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.4
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Davante Adams WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
60
TAR
114
REYDS
789
TD
14
FPTS/G
13.8

This tier frankly isn't that different from the tier prior. Maybe a few have quarterback concerns but all of them should see at least seven targets per game. The larger issue is that none of them are promised a lot of touchdowns. If you see a player with eight-plus touchdown potential and seven-plus target per game potential, then grab them if they're lasting this late. I'm not sure these guys qualify in the touchdown department.  

They're best drafted as No. 2 options. This tier might be expected to land closer to 12 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 5

Round 5 in half-PPR

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DJ Moore WR
BUF Buffalo • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
50
TAR
85
REYDS
682
TD
8
FPTS/G
8.5
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Emeka Egbuka WR
TB Tampa Bay • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
63
TAR
127
REYDS
938
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.7
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Luther Burden III WR
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
47
TAR
60
REYDS
652
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
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Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
38
TAR
60
REYDS
582
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.5
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Parker Washington WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
58
TAR
95
REYDS
847
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.7
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Christian Watson WR
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
35
TAR
55
REYDS
611
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.5
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Jameson Williams WR
DET Detroit • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
65
TAR
102
REYDS
1117
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.0

Very different profiles. Burden could lead them all in targets and catches but finish last in touchdowns. So might Moore. Adams could lead them all in touchdowns but finish last in catches and yards. Egbuka and Watson have high ceilings and depressing floors. And yet it's the last stop on the wide receiver tiers before you get to players who are better served as No. 3 options but may serve as No. 2 for your team if you fill other positions before these. 

Feel free to think of the players in this tier with an 11 half-PPR points per game expectation. 

Tier 6

Round 6 in half-PPR

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Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
ARI Arizona • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
41
TAR
73
REYDS
608
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.9
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Rome Odunze WR
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
44
TAR
90
REYDS
661
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.3
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Mike Evans WR
SF San Francisco • #5
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
30
TAR
62
REYDS
368
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.7
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Brian Thomas Jr. WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
48
TAR
91
REYDS
707
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.2

Tier 7

Round 7 in half-PPR

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Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
33
TAR
51
REYDS
360
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.4
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Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
74
TAR
124
REYDS
1017
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.8
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Quentin Johnston WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
51
TAR
84
REYDS
735
TD
8
FPTS/G
10.4
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Jordan Addison WR
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
42
TAR
79
REYDS
610
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.7

Tier 8

Round 8 in half-PPR

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Alec Pierce WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
47
TAR
84
REYDS
1003
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.7
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Michael Wilson WR
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
78
TAR
126
REYDS
1006
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.7
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KC Concepcion WR
CLE Cleveland • #1
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
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Carnell Tate WR
TEN Tennessee • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie

Tier 9

Round 9 in half-PPR

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Michael Pittman WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
80
TAR
111
REYDS
784
TD
7
FPTS/G
9.6
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DK Metcalf WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
59
TAR
99
REYDS
850
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5
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Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
58
TAR
88
REYDS
566
TD
4
FPTS/G
6.7
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Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
19
TAR
22
REYDS
207
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.6
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Matthew Golden WR
GB Green Bay
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
29
TAR
44
REYDS
361
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.0
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Jalen Coker WR
CAR Carolina • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
33
TAR
43
REYDS
394
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.7
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Stefon Diggs WR
WAS Washington • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
85
TAR
102
REYDS
1013
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.9
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De'Zhaun Stribling WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie

Solid Backups

Rounds 10+ in half-PPR

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Wan'Dale Robinson WR
TEN Tennessee • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
92
TAR
140
REYDS
1014
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.7
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Jakobi Meyers WR
JAC Jacksonville • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
75
TAR
110
REYDS
835
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.6
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Romeo Doubs WR
NE New England • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
55
TAR
85
REYDS
724
TD
6
FPTS/G
8.6
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Makai Lemon WR
PHI Philadelphia • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
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Tre Tucker WR
LV Las Vegas • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
57
TAR
92
REYDS
696
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.5
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Kayshon Boutte WR
HOU Houston • #9
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
33
TAR
46
REYDS
551
TD
6
FPTS/G
8.9
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Jordyn Tyson WR
NO New Orleans
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
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Adonai Mitchell WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
33
TAR
74
REYDS
453
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.5
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Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
72
TAR
99
REYDS
727
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.8
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Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
REC
72
TAR
95
REYDS
719
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.4
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Denzel Boston WR
CLE Cleveland • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
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Ted Hurst WR
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
2025 Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
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