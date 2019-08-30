Dave Williams: Cut by Denver
The Broncos cut Williams on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Williams had a handful of impressive preseason runs against second- and third-string defenses, but it wasn't enough to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. His departure increases the chances that any of Devontae Booker, Khalfani Muhammad and Devontae Jackson will earn depth spots.
