Dave Williams: Lands on practice squad
Williams signed with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday.
Williams failed to secure a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster for the second straight year since they selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll learn the Lions' system in case their backfield is hit with injuries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.