Amerson was cut by the Chiefs on Monday, https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article217723565.html">Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The veteran signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason but ultimately failed to impress the coaching staff amongst a wide open, revamped secondary. Amerson will now hit the market and look for a team needing to bolster their secondary.