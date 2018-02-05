Amerson (foot) was released by the Raiders on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Amerson's release is likely linked to contractual stipulations. If the 26-year-old were still on the roster by this Wednesday, Oakland would have owed Amerson $5.5 million in guaranteed money. Despite a big role in 2016, Amerson appeared in just six games for the Raiders this past season and registered just 18 combined tackles. With a relatively strong resume in his back pocket, Amerson should find a new home once free agency hits.