David Amerson: Cut by Oakland
Amerson (foot) was released by the Raiders on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Amerson's release is likely linked to contractual stipulations. If the 26-year-old were still on the roster by this Wednesday, Oakland would have owed Amerson $5.5 million in guaranteed money. Despite a big role in 2016, Amerson appeared in just six games for the Raiders this past season and registered just 18 combined tackles. With a relatively strong resume in his back pocket, Amerson should find a new home once free agency hits.
