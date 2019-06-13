Amerson was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With 61 NFL starts to Amerson's name and the looming six-game suspension of starting cornerback Patrick Peterson, this move comes as a bit of a surprise. The 27-year-old nonetheless heads to the free-agent market on the heels of a 2018 campaign in which he accrued 21 tackles, two pass breakups and one pick in six games. Amerson should have a decent market for his services.