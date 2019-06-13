David Amerson: Cut loose by Arizona
Amerson was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
With 61 NFL starts to Amerson's name and the looming six-game suspension of starting cornerback Patrick Peterson, this move comes as a bit of a surprise. The 27-year-old nonetheless heads to the free-agent market on the heels of a 2018 campaign in which he accrued 21 tackles, two pass breakups and one pick in six games. Amerson should have a decent market for his services.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...