David Amerson: Released by Arizona
Amerson was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
With 61 NFL starts to Amerson's name and the looming six-game suspension of starting cornerback Patrick Peterson, this move comes as a bit of a surprise. The 27-year-old nonetheless heads to the free-agent market on the heels of a 2018 campaign in which Amerson accrued 21 tackles, two pass breakups and one pick in six games. He should have a decent market for his services.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...