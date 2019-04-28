David Blough: Heading to Cleveland

The Browns are expected to sign Blough as an undrafted free agent, Mike Carmin of The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports.

Blough had a solid senior season with the University of Purdue, completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Browns are already set with their quarterback of the future in Baker Mayfield, so Blough will compete for a backup job with Drew Stanton and Garrett Gilbert.