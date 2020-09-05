Blough was waived by the Lions on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It would have been surprising to see Blough beat out veteran Chase Daniels for the backup gig behind Matthew Stafford, but Blough evidently had a strong camp which put him in contention for the role. He'll hit the waiver wire along with a host of other notable names at QB and could make it back through to the team's practice squad should everything work out in the Lions favor.
