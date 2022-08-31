site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
David Blough: Officially let go
RotoWire Staff
Aug 31, 2022
Blough was waived by the Lions on Wednesday.
As expected, Blough was let go after Nate Sudfeld passed his physical and signed with Detroit. Blough failed to impress this preseason and will now look for another opportunity elsewhere, likely starting the season on a team's practice squad.
